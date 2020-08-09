I'm an unabashed Chromebook fan and love nothing more than to suggest them to friends, family, and anyone looking for a drop dead laptop that can handle a full workload and the abuse of your kids in stride. Our Best Chromebooks roundup isn't just a recommendation list, it's my pride and joy as a tech writer. I love helping people pick a laptop that they're not going to overpay for, because I am a frugal girl. In 2020's absolutely overwhelmed Chromebook market, just finding Chromebooks in stock is essentially a full-time job. Scarcity, demand, and an entire country's worth of kids (and adults) working from home has turned what would normally be one of the best times of year to buy a Chromebook into the absolute worst time to be buying a laptop. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 Here's how we got here, and what to do if you're one of the many, many, many people who needs a Chromebook in the next month. Rising demand + manufacturing shutdowns in early 2020 = massive shortages

Back at the beginning of the year when COVID started really rampaging through China, entire cities went under lockdown, including a lot of factories and manufacturers. The production of many components and chips was shut down for weeks before they could even begin to start ramping up again, which means that some laptops are sitting in assembling limbo for weeks or months before they finally get their laptops. These are projected delivery dates for the @Dell 3100 2-in-1 #Chromebook.



NOVEMBER.



What the what??!?! The cheapest config bumps that delivery out to January. pic.twitter.com/zcjajaUI2u — Ara Wagoner📱🏰🎶😷 (@AraWagco) June 15, 2020 We started seeing laptop delivery times slipping at manufacturers like HP, Lenovo and Dell back in mid-March when the pandemic first started, and it's only gotten worse as the summer wore on. Today, what Chromebooks these manufacturers aren't completely sold out of have delivery dates from September to late February. The crunch is even more pronounced for school districts, many of whom who were warned back in April to buy now or risk not having Chromebooks by the start of the fall semester. Even districts that did ordered months ago are not immune from back-ordering and delays: Alabama school districts are down over 38,000 Chromebooks after order delays and shipping confusion, and my hometown of Austin ISD may be 10,000 Chromebooks short of its goal to have one for every student by the start of the year. Bulk orders stacking up for vendors while manufacturers aren't back to full capacity has put an extra crunch on normal consumers just trying to buy a laptop for themselves or their child as everyone works from home. It will take months for supply to catch up with today's demand, but most of us can't wait months for things to recover. So what do I do if I need a Chromebook right now?