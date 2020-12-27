I know, I know. I'm tired of reliving and rehashing 2020 as much as you are, and I'm just as glad as you are that it's almost over. However, today is a special day for me. Not only are we only four days away from a new year, but I'm beginning my 45th trip around the sun. What a way to end 2020, isn't it? I know that most of you have already had your birthdays at some point during this crappy year, but now that mine has finally arrived, I actually am feeling a bit hopefull for the first time in a long time. Not only are we starting to see the first COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, but we're finally getting a bit of stimulus relief soon (even if it's too little, too late for most of us). And from a more tech and consumer-focused persective, this year has brough tons of great devices, games, services, and content for us to enjoy in our isolation. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Just as one's birthday is a great time for self-reflection, so too is the end of the year. I'm not much for new year's resolutions, but 2020 has made me rethink and re-learn the importance of self-care, personal connections, and helping others. Self-care

With a global pandemic raging, taking care of myself was more important than ever — not only for my own benefit but for the benefit of others. I started really digging into the fitness and holistic wellness functionalities of my Fitbits and other wearable devices, and even signed up for Fitbit Premium to get more actionable insights and guidance on my health and fitness journey. A late-year update to one of the best wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds, even added Alexa-triggered fitness traking so I could just ask my virtual assistant to start tracking one of my "runs," hands-free. As the pandemic and quarantine ground on, I started looking for the best fitness apps and the best cooking apps, and I even experimented with some of the best mental health apps to explore the benefits of meditation and mindfulness. At one point, I also signed up for my first healthy meal kit service so that my family and I could start eating better at (contained) family dinners throughout the week. I may not be more fit than before the pandemic began, but I have a much better understanding of the importance of a holistic health outlook, and I now have more tools to understand my own health better to stay healthy and happy for a long time to come (hopefully). Connecting with friends and family