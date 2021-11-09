I absolutely love smart lights as they have the ability to transform a room within seconds. One moment you're in your boring living room, and the next it becomes a mysterious space under the slow brilliance of shimmering smart LED bulbs. It really is a fantastic way to revamp the feel of your home. While brands like Philips and Govee come to mind first, there are plenty of affordable alternatives available when it comes to smart lights. ECOLOR is one such brand and it caters to the budget segment of smart lighting. The company makes everything, from smart bulbs to light strips. A notable difference between more notable brands and ECOLOR is that its products are not compatible with Google Assistant or Alexa, so you don't get the convenience of voice controls. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp that this review focuses on has an uncommon form factor for a smart lamp. It is shaped in the likeness of a sickle moon. ECOLOR sent me the corded version, though there is a wireless version that will cost you a few more bucks.

ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp: Price and availability

The corded version of the ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp retails at $34 whereas the cordless version comes in at $40 on Amazon. You can usually get either variant for a discounted price, cutting the price by about $5 to $10. Both options are entirely identical when it comes to specs, save for the 3,000mAh battery in the wireless edition. ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp: What I like

The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp bears the shape of a crescent moon sitting on a small base. You will find a tiny power button on the very top of the moon which triggers the power controls when you touch it. Two small physical buttons are situated on one side of the base while the back houses the ancient Micro-USB port. One controls the brightness and the other changes the color preset. ECOLOR includes a 5ft-long Micro-USB to USB-A cable in the box but no wall charger, so you'll need to buy one of those separately if you don't have one already. The Smart Table Lamp is constructed out of ABS and PC materials that are often used to make toys for children. ABS plastic does not leach toxic substances therefore it is considered safe for kids. The light itself is placed within the curve of the sickle moon and it has five separate segments inside that can display different shades and hues. Overall, I was very happy with the build quality and wouldn't think twice before placing it in a kid's room. The ECOLOR Life app is fantastic and it works like a dream. Right off the bat, I was a fan of the simple setup process. Since the smart lamp connects via Bluetooth, you don't really need to do anything besides installing the ECOLOR Life app on your phone. There's no messing about with a smart home kit or hub, such as the ones Philips Hue lights often require. The app is fantastic and it works like a dream.

The ECOLOR Life app is where all the magic happens, outputting your desired choice of colors through the Smart Table Lamp. There's a music mode where the light responds to audio and displays colors accordingly. These are very customizable, including the speed at which the tones shift, the sensitivity of the auditory response, the brightness of the lamp, and even the colors themselves. You can create a timer for each day of the week, scheduling the lamp to automatically turn on and off. It even remembers what preset you used the last time so the lamp turns back on in the exact shade it powered off in. There are 21 preset color combinations present in the app but if that doesn't cut it, you can always customize the light any way you like. Each of the five segments can be individually changed to create your own rainbow. There's a color wheel with 16 million hues to choose from. Of course, you can also choose only a single color. For instance, I often used a warm shade of white set to a dim brightness level before going to sleep. Another really cool feature is the 'Camera Color' option. It allows you to point your camera at anything and detect color. You can then apply that color to the ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp. The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp functions well and responds to the app almost instantaneously. The lamp's brightness levels are more than satisfactory and can be turned all the way down to a dim 1% or all the way up to a dazzling 100%. Its color temperature range is between 2700K to 6500K, translating into some beautiful, soothing shades in real life. The ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp functions well and responds to the app almost instantaneously. The perfect execution of such a customizable and well-oiled app makes ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp a worthy purchase. Just like me, you or your child will thoroughly enjoy playing around with all of its neat features. ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp: What I don't like

As I mentioned earlier, the corded ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp comes with a Micro-USB port. Sigh. In my eyes, this is unforgivable. We're living in an era where the 3.5mm audio port is nearly extinct and wireless charging is expected in the best Android phones. Heck, there are even smart lamps that come with wireless charging pads built in. I cannot, for the life of me, figure out why ECOLOR did not decide to add a USB-C port instead. Even the cordless version of the lamp includes a Micro-USB port, which is even more aggravating.

The corded and cordless versions of the ECOLOR Smart Lamp come with a Micro-USB port and in my eyes, this is unforgivable.

As much as I raved about the ECOLOR Life app, there is one detail that I need to highlight. You can personalize the shades and sensitivity in the music mode but there are moments when the light doesn't react to sound very accurately. While I was testing the music mode, there were times when the colors flickered a bit later than the change of the beat. This only happened two or three times during my testing but it's something that can't be left out. ECOLOR definitely needs to work out the kinks of that little issue. ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp: Competition

There's plenty of competition for the inexpensive ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp, though you won't find a smart lamp in the same shape. The tubular Govee Aura Lite is the most direct competitor for the corded variant. Just like the ECOLOR Smart Lamp, the Aura Lite can show 16 million colors and has auto power on/off scheduling that can be controlled via a mobile app. Priced at $40, it's more expensive than the ECOLOR lamp but it lacks the capability to show more than one color at a time. On the other hand, you can use Alexa or Google Assistant's voice commands to control it. If we take the cordless ECOLOR Smart Lamp into account, the Govee Aura is its closest rival. Other noteworthy mentions include the lightweight Govee StarPal and the Yeelight D2. While all three of these lamps bring a lot more to the table (pun intended) — Alexa and Google Assistant, portability, and slightly better build quality — they all cost upwards of $10 more than the ECOLOR lamp. Unless you absolutely need those features and the coveted USB-C port, you'll be quite satisfied with the wireless ECOLOR Smart Lamp. ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a perfectly functioning companion app with a ton of features

You're on a really tight budget

You want a smart light that'll set up in a jiffy

You need a child-friendly smart lamp

You don't need voice controls You shouldn't buy this if... You're not a fan of the crescent shape

You want Alexa and Google Assistant integration

You want something portable

You're so done with Micro-USB ports If you're looking for a cheap, quality, smart table lamp and aren't nitpicky about the USB port or the MIA smart assistants, quit overthinking and get the ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp without reservation. The asking price is so sweet, you won't be left wanting for much more. I emphasize the child-friendliness of the lamp not just because of the adorable design, but also because it's so easy to use and built with the stuff Legos are made of. On the other hand, if Alexa or Google Assistant integration and voice controls are something you can't live without, this lamp isn't for you. Micro-USB haters should stay far far away from the ECOLOR lamp too. You'll be better off with something from Govee or Philips in either case. 4 out of 5 Overall, the ECOLOR Smart Table Lamp serves its purpose commendably well. Who would've thought that a few tenners could fetch you an ambient smart light with such a diverse portfolio of customizable features? If it weren't for that outdated USB port and the lack of Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility, I would call this the perfect smart table lamp for everyone. However, a USB-C port is definitely more desirable as are the assistants. All things considered, it makes perfect sense to use this as a lamp for the kids room then. Most people don't unplug table lamps in nurseries or children's rooms, and they really don't care all that much about Alexa or Google Assistant compatibility. It can light up your precious tiny human's room and fill it up with a flurry of colors and that's what makes it just the right lamp for kids.