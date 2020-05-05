What you need to know
- Echo VR open beta is available for free all Oculus Quest owners on the Oculus Store.
- Echo VR, formerly known as Echo Arena, pits players in zero-gravity arenas with the goal to throw a disc through a goal on the opposing team's side.
- Oculus Quest players can play with Oculus Rift players in the same arenas.
It's been a long time coming, but Echo VR is finally available on the Oculus Quest for everyone to try. During the open beta, Echo VR is available for free to all Oculus Quest players. Simply head to the Oculus Store and download the beta, or find the listing link here to view it on your PC or phone. Oculus Quest players will be able to play with all their Oculus Rift friends without restriction although, at this time, Echo Combat isn't available on the Oculus Quest.
Echo VR was formerly known as Echo Arena and seemingly takes some heavy inspiration from the Ender's Game series of books, specifically the zero-gravity battle arenas found in Battle School. Just as you might have imagined if you read the first book, the zero-gravity arenas in Echo VR starts players at opposite ends of a long, cylindrical-shaped arena that features several obstacles along the way.
These floating obstacles, often in the shape of pyramids or cubes, help give players a place to grab onto and fling themselves toward the opposite end of the arena, or toward other players, in an effort to grab the disc that's floating around. Players must get this disc to the goal on the other end of the arena to score, but watch out, because other players are out for the disc and can knock you out cold to get it.
Echo VR puts players in a uniquely zero-gravity situation that feels incredibly immersive in VR. You'll be grabbing surfaces and realistically throwing yourself toward other players and surfaces, with some wrist-mounted jetpacks to help guide you along the way. Echo VR is developed by the incredible team at Ready At Dawn Studios, famous for games like The Order: 1886 on the PlayStation 4, as well as VR hits like Lone Echo. Echo VR is the obviously-titled spinoff that utilizes some of the impressive zero-g mechanics found in Lone Echo, but is a multiplayer-fueled adventure. You can team up with friends and challenge other players, or use bots on the opposing team for practice.
Ready At Dawn Studios plans to run the open beta for some time before the planned final release and encourages players to submit bug reports whenever they come across them. If you've never played an Echo game on the Oculus Rift, know that you're in for a real treat when it comes to environmental interaction, movement, and realistic physics. But be warned, you'll need some serious space in your area, and you may just want to ensure you won't accidentally fall into something if the zero-gravity hijinx get the best of your brain.
VR without the wires
Oculus Quest
Freedom to move
The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset. That means there's no need for a PC to power it or wires to get in the way. It's freedom the way VR was meant to be..
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This could be our first look at Xiaomi’s future in-display camera phone
A patent filing spotted by LetsGoDigital has revealed what could be the design of Xiaomi’s first phone with an in-display selfie camera. Xiaomi had demonstrated its in-display camera tech in June last year.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Haptic feedback is the most important smartphone feature no one talks about
Great haptics can make all the difference by letting your fingers know when you did a thing. Here's a closer look at how they work.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest games
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.