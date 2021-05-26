The iOttie iTap 2 magnetic CD slot car mount phone holder has dropped in price to $16.99 at Amazon. This phone holder normally sells for around $25, and today's deal is easily the lowest price we've seen since 2020. This is a nice big discount for a mount that's already known for being relatively inexpensive. You can also get the air vent version of the same mount for the same low price.

The iTap 2 has a lot of flexibility when it comes to displaying your phone at the right angles. It uses a rotating ball joint so once your phone is securely attached, it can rotate up to 360 degrees. This is super helpful so you don't have to keep dismounting it and reattaching it and stuff like that over and over again. Plus, if you're using your smartphone's navigation for directions, you really want to be able to see the screen very well and this will help you get it perfect.

You can connect pretty much any phone, whether they are large or small. The mount uses rare Earth magnets. These are even designed to be used with cases, so they're so strong you don't have to remove your case or anything like that. There's an inner or outer metal plate you can choose from that come with adhesive tape that helps secure your phone but is also easy to remove. The protective film won't hurt your phone, either. And if you follow the instructions you won't have to worry about wireless charging even.

This mount on sale uses your CD player's slot to attach it to the car. If you haven't used that slot in a while, it's a good way to put it to work. If you don't have a CD slot, the mount also comes with a dashboard suction cup so you can install it the old fashioned way.