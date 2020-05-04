Ea Play LiveSource: EA

What you need to know

  • EA has announced a new EA Play Live digital showcase.
  • The event is bringing "news, world premieres and more."
  • EA Play Live will air at 4 p.m. PST on June 11.

Since 2016, EA has held EA Play, an annual event in June showing off new games, updates and more from the EA catalogue. This year won't be an exception, with a new EA Play live being announced earlier today. While it will understandably be an all-digital showcase, the event is promising to bring "world premieres, news and more."

While there's no specifics mentioned here, we might finally see the reveal of the Star Wars: Maverick project which received a listing on PSN earlier this year. It's probably too early to see a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order announced. Regardless, if you're interested or curious, you'll want to tune in when it airs on June 11 at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m EST.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

This is just one of many summer gaming events to come, with Xbox already announced a third-party showcase for Xbox Series X games coming at 11:00 a.m. EST on May 7. This Xbox event kicks off Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which is bringing together several publishers for different digital events, news and demos.

Become a Jedi

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn nailed it

This is the Star Wars game we've all been waiting for. It takes the best elements of Tomb Raider, Metroidvanias, and a dash of souls-likes to create a memorable and fun experience with amazing combat that makes you feel like a true Jedi.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.