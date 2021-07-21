Following yesterday's announcement of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is rolling out a new multi-device trade-in program that will offer huge savings on its upcoming foldable phones. While the company has offered trade-in discounts when you swap your current device with a new one for quite some time now, this is the first time customers will be able to trade in more than one phone to earn savings towards a single new device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch soon, and with Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event happening on August 11 at 10am ET, there are only a few weeks left before we'll be officially learning about their specs and release date. However, if you register for more information before that date, you'll be eligible to receive an extra $100 credit when you trade in your current phone for one of the new releases. Signing up also gives you the opportunity to purchase a year of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate as well as a special pre-order bonus that's yet to be specified.

There's quite a bright future ahead for foldable phones, but at this time they're still some of the most expensive devices on the market. That's why trade-in offers are so useful for those who are looking to purchase a new smartphone, and Samsung's multi-device trade-in is truly unbeatable — especially when paired with the extra $100 credit that you'll receive for signing up at the reservation page.

Though it would be excellent to see the ability to trade in multiple devices for other, non-foldable phones as well, it's still unclear as to whether the program will be only available for this reservation period or if it will be available after the new devices are officially released. Then again, if you don't want to wait any longer before switching to a new phone, you may want to take a look at our guide to the best Galaxy S21 deals for other ways to save on carrier-locked and unlocked devices.