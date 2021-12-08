When you're picking the perfect Chromebook for your needs, it can be easy to pay for a bunch of parts and upgrades you don't need. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 on the other hand keeps its eye on the ball with a sensible set of specs that still packs plenty of punch for daily driving and browsing. To make things even better, Best Buy has this PC on sale for just $329, that's $200 off sticker. This Spin 713 also has a high-resolution touch screen that can fold flat for flexible tablet-style browsing.

This version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 comes with an Intel Core i3 10110U CPU, a two-core, four-thread CPU that should have no trouble keeping up with web browsing, streaming, and video calls. It's paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. It's all running on Google's ChromeOS, an operating system that has gained a lot of popularity among students and those that work online. It's no wonder that the Spin 713 is one of the best Chrombooks you can buy.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this computer is the touch display. This 13.5-inch IPS screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2256x1504. This panel is sharp and clear whether you're watching videos or reading documents. The 3:2 aspect ratio is taller than most notebook PCs and gives you more real estate for web browsing and is excellent for document viewing. On top of that, the screen can be folded all the way flat on the back for a tablet-like experience when you need it.

Get $200 off this touchscreen Chromebook from Acer

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 This Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a very capable machine with a solid Intel Core i3 CPU and a fantastic display. With touch screen input and a sharp display, this is an excellent machine for a student or someone looking for a little more flexibility working from home. $329 at Amazon

One thing to keep in mind about computers like this is that they come in several different configurations and it may be tempting to choose a faster i5 or i7 CPU but in reality, most people don't need that much power. The 10th generation Core i3 in this machine will be able to keep up with several active tabs as well as HD video streams. It's always worth considering how much power you actually need before investing in higher-level hardware.