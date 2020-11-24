Black Friday is well underway in the UK despite it not actually being Black Friday, but no matter, that gives us more time to shop for awesome deals. And since the PS5 launched on November 19, this is a deal you're going to be interested in. Over on Amazon right now you can snag 12 months of PlayStation Plus for just £37.50, which is more than £12 off and you get a ton for it. Especially on PS5.

If you're not pairing your new PS5 with PlayStation Plus you're doing it wrong! Get access to the PS Plus Collection, monthly discounts and more for a great price on Black Friday.

Why is that? The PlayStation Plus Collection. This bundle has some seriously awesome games in for you to download and keep on your PS5 for as long as you're a subscriber. And we're talking top tier titles like God of War, Days Gone, Monster Hunter: World, Uncharted 4 and Persona 5 among many others.

2020 has delayed a number of new games but at least with PlayStation Plus, new PS5 owners have a ton of absolute classics to play over the holidays. And that's on top of the regular monthly free games you get, the cloud storage, the online multiplayer and the exclusive subscriber discounts offered every month.

Gaming on a new console can be expensive but at least with this sweet discount you get a ton of value for a small outlay. It won't be around beyond the Black Friday weekend, so be sure to stock up while you can.