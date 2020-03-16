The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus is unlike anything we've seen in modern times. The virus is spreading throughout the world and has reached pandemic levels, causing many to panic. Unfortunately, there will always be people out there looking to take advantage of situations such as this to spread misinformation or for profit.

Earlier today, we covered a malware app disguised as a coronavirus tracker that can lock you out of your phone. Now, we're seeing reports surface from people receiving a suspicious text message.

The text claims they have been informed by a friend in the military that the president will enact a two-week mandatory quarantine using the Stafford act within 48 to 72 hours. It urges people to go out and stock up on supplies and forward the message to others.

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

According to the White House National Security Council, this is false, and the text is fake. Instead, the WHNSC advises people to follow the CDC for the latest information and guidance on the COVID-19 virus.

Despite the information about the national quarantine being fake, President Trump did invoke the Stafford Act on March 13 in response to the coronavirus. It made more funds available to cities and states across the U.S. to help deal with the pandemic. However, it did not include enforcing a nationwide lockdown or quarantine.

Regardless, the CDC is still recommending that there be no public gatherings of more than 50 people at this time. Many cities have already canceled schools as well as many other public events, and some restaurants have even closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

