Best answer: Yes. In fact, Visible only supports VoLTE for calls since it has no support for networks older than LTE. A small number of phones also support Wi-Fi calling. Get pure Android unlocked: Google Pixel 3a ($400 at Amazon)

Check out Visible's plan : Visible Unlimited ($40/mo. at Visible)

What is VoLTE? As the name implies, voice over LTE, or VoLTE uses 4G LTE networks to transmit the audio for a call over an LTE data connection. Previously, phone calls would fall back to the older network to make a call without data. Visible doesn't access any network older than Verizon's 4G LTE so it uses LTE for all calls. The rollout of VoLTE (most of us say it like "volty") wasn't as smooth or straightforward as it could have been on other carriers. Whether customers were using an older device with poor support for the full range of LTE bands offered by a carrier or if they lived in an area with spotty coverage, VoLTE needed some time to mature.

VoLTE is the new normal Now that LTE networks cover most people, VoLTE has become the standard by which people make calls. Visible has gone all digital and has been able to excusively use VoLTE for its calling. Visible has been rather strict on which phones work with the network and VoLTE is one of the reasons why. Visible has completely committed to delivering voice over internet protocol or VoIP in the form of VoLTE or Wi-Fi calling. Advertisement Visible lacks a fallback solution for calls if you don't have an LTE connection but this isn't going to be a problem for most people and with the LTE network getting stronger all the time, it'll be even less of an issue in the future. For now, just make sure you will be in the coverage area and you should be able to make unlimited calls on Visible with better voice quality than an older network.

Our pick Google Pixel 3a The pure Android experience With one of the best cameras and pure Android, this phone works with nearly any carrier. This is one of the best devices supporting Visible's network. $400 at Amazon