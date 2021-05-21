Best answer: Yes, Ultra Mobile supports Wi-Fi calling. As long as you have access to Wi-Fi and a device that supports Wi-Fi calling, you can talk and text without having to rely on Ultra's coverage.

What is Wi-Fi calling on Ultra Mobile?

Ultra Mobile uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network to offer cell phone plans at an affordable price. You have the choice between several data plans, but thankfully all of them include free Wi-Fi calling and text. This is particularly useful if you're ever in an area such as a basement or an office building where coverage is weak. By connecting to Wi-Fi, you're able to use that Wi-Fi network to make calls and send texts (just like you normally would) from your phone number.

The concept is similar to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), which popular apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger use. But it's not exactly the same since Wi-Fi calling doesn't require a third-party app. For instance, the friend you're calling doesn't also need to have WhatsApp downloaded. Instead, Wi-Fi calling works directly via your carrier, which in this case is T-Mobile.

Though each plan Ultra Mobile offers includes free Wi-Fi calling and texting, you'll still need to make sure that your device supports this feature.

Does my device support Wi-Fi calling?