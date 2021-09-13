Best answer: Yes, Tello uses the T-Mobile network for its customers, including LTE and 5G support. All Tello plans come with 5G support, but you may need to upgrade your phone to use it.
Does Tello support 5g?
Tello uses the T-Mobile network for all of its connectivity with full LTE and 5G support. While some customers with older Tello activations may still be using the Sprint network, these people will be transitioned to the T-Mobile network soon with a phone upgrade or may have already been moved over if they have a compatible phone.
To get access to 5G on Tello, you'll need a phone capable of using T-Mobile's 5G network— that's band n71 for most coverage and n41 for improved speeds. Most of the best Android phones available today support this network, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S21, 5G Google Pixels, and even iPhone 12 phones. There are also cheaper Android phones with 5G, such as the OnePlus Nord N200 5G sold by Tello.
T-Mobile's 5G network covers 305 million Americans and isn't slowing down with continued expansion. The network is also getting faster as T-Mobile works to upgrade more of its towers with band n41. T-Mobile has the best 5G coverage in the country thanks to getting a few 5G bets right with its own 600MHz spectrum and the 2.5GHz spectrum it got from Sprint.
All Tellos plans get equal access to 5G as long as there's coverage and the phone is compatible with the network. This has allowed Tello to create one of the best cell phone plans for light users with the flexibility to accommodate heavier users. However, keep in mind that Tello's largest data plan only comes with 25GB of data, so while 5G can increase your connection speed, it won't bring you any more data.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
