Best answer: Yes, Tello uses the T-Mobile network for its customers, including LTE and 5G support. All Tello plans come with 5G support, but you may need to upgrade your phone to use it.

Does Tello support 5g?

Tello uses the T-Mobile network for all of its connectivity with full LTE and 5G support. While some customers with older Tello activations may still be using the Sprint network, these people will be transitioned to the T-Mobile network soon with a phone upgrade or may have already been moved over if they have a compatible phone.

To get access to 5G on Tello, you'll need a phone capable of using T-Mobile's 5G network— that's band n71 for most coverage and n41 for improved speeds. Most of the best Android phones available today support this network, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S21, 5G Google Pixels, and even iPhone 12 phones. There are also cheaper Android phones with 5G, such as the OnePlus Nord N200 5G sold by Tello.