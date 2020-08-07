Best answer: No, the Galaxy Note 20, nor the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include a headphone adapter in the box. Instead, you'll have to find a pair of wireless headphones that works for you, buy an extra dongle, or use the pair of headphones that come in the box.

Hasta la vista to the Galaxy Note 20's headphone jack, for good

This should come as no surprise, but it seems that Samsung is done trying to keep everyone happy with the Note line. Not only is there no 3.5mm audio jack, but Samsung does not even include an adapter in the box.

Samsung started this with the Note 10, and it seems to have continued with the new Note 20 line. The last Galaxy "flagship" handset to sport the headphone jack was the Galaxy S10, now, the only devices offering this convenient feature are budget and mid-range devices. The Galaxy A71 falls in this category, and is actually surprisingly impressive with its spec-sheet and sleek design.

There are a few options to consider when it comes to listening to your favorite music, podcasts, videos, and more. The first of which is to take advantage of the AKG-tuned headphones that Samsung includes in the box. These won't blow you away, but they'll get the job done in a pinch.

Secondly, you could spring for the Galaxy Buds Live, which are the company's latest true-wireless headphone offering. These feature everything you would want in a set of headphones, including active noise cancelation, wireless charging, and great battery life. Finally, there are plenty of USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters to choose from, including one that Samsung itself offers.

Tale of the Notes

Samsung is looking to change things up across the board for Note fans and enthusiasts, by diverting from the path forged with the Note 10. Instead of offering the same device, just in a different sizes, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are vastly different from one-another.

Of course, there's the obvious size difference, with options between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. But the smaller note is left with a surprising 1080p, 60Hz display, while the Note 20 Ultra takes advantage of a QHD panel equipped with the mind-bending 120Hz refresh rate.

Other differences include RAM (8GB vs 12GB), the lack of a microSD card slot in the smaller Note, and the fact that the back is made from plastic on the Note 20 and glass in the Note 20 Ultra. This decision is definitely a head-scratcher, considering the price point of the standard Note ($999), with an okay display, smaller battery, and plastic back plate. Those who want the kitchen sink thrown into a phone will definitely want the Note 20 Ultra, but be ready to throw down a few bones to get one ($1299).