Best answer: The Roku Voice Remote Pro will probably work with your Roku device. The remote is designed to work with any Roku TV and Roku audio product, but may not work with some Roku players, according to Roku.

Good news for most Roku consumers

Roku has manufactured several types of remotes for its line of streaming products since its inception in 2002. The newest remote, the Roku Voice Remote Pro, functions like a normal TV remote but can also control a Roku audio device and streaming player. If you already own a previous-generation Roku remote — even one with voice control — this might be a worthy upgrade with hands-free voice commands and a rechargeable battery that the others don't possess.

If you're wondering whether the Roku Voice Remote Pro will be compatible with your Roku device, the answer is most likely. "Voice search and voice control is supported on all Roku devices shipped since 2017, along with several older devices," according to the Roku website. Roku TVs, Roku audio products, and the most recent Roku players, such as the Roku Express 3900 and Roku Streaming Stick 3600, are compatible.

Easy to use but ...

The Roku Voice Remote Pro includes a rechargeable battery, lost remote finder, and two reprogrammable shortcut buttons. What really sets this remote apart from the other Roku remotes is the hands-free voice command feature. Saying "Hey, Roku" and a command afterward can start a movie, adjust the volume, turn on the TV, and more. For example, "Hey, Roku, open HBO Max" will launch HBO Max on Roku. You can also plug headphones (not included) into the 3.5mm jack for private audio.

Due to the nature of the hands-free voice command ability, the microphones in the Roku Voice Remote Pro need to be always on. This might be unsettling for some users, so Roku made it possible to disable the hands-free mode and give voice commands by pressing the microphone button. If the always-activated mics make you uncomfortable and you don't mind pressing the mic button, then one of Roku's other remotes would probably be fine instead.

If you decide to pursue the Roku Voice Remote Pro, then compatibility with your existing devices shouldn't be an issue. If you have an older product that isn't compatible, it might be time to consider an upgrade anyway.