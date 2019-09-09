Best answer: No. Wireless charging isn't hard-baked into the Google Pixel 3a as it is with the slightly older Pixel 3, most likely to help lower the price.
- Supports wireless charging: Google Pixel 3 ($500 at Amazon)
- No native support: Google Pixel 3a ($400 at Amazon)
Stick with the Pixel 3 for wireless charging
Presumably, as a cost-saving measure, Google didn't include Qi-based wireless charging internally in the recently released Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. The entry-level Pixel 3a comes with a fast-charging 18W plug that can add seven hours of battery life in just 15 minutes, which is impressive. Still, for those of us who have gotten used to the benefits of wireless charging, it feels like something is missing.
Technically, there's a bit of a workaround if you're willing to give up your USB-C port and remain somewhat tethered to a cord. Wireless adapters like the Nillkin Magic Tab can be plugged into the USB-C port at the bottom of your phone, making it compatible with most wireless chargers. However, going this route drops your charging speed down to only 10W, not to mention you have the hassle of placing the tag on your phone each time you want to charge it.
If true wireless charging is what you desire, it's best to go with the Pixel 3, even though it's more expensive.
Our pick
Google Pixel 3
True wireless charging
The Pixel 3 has one of the best cameras available today, Active Edge sensors, an aluminum frame, backside fingerprint sensor, and it charges wirelessly. If native wireless charging is what you want, the Pixel 3 is the phone for you.
Still worth your money
Google Pixel 3a
A good phone sans wireless charging
The Pixel 3a is newer than the Pixel 3 but is still considered the little brother. It packs a great camera, fingerprint sensor, and Active Edge, but doesn't natively support Qi wireless charging. Even so, it's a stellar phone at a great price.
