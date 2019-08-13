Best answer: No, neither the Galaxy Note 10 nor the 10+ have a headphone adapter in the box. Instead, Samsung included a pair of USB-C headphones. If you want to use your own wired headphones, you'll need a separate headphone adapter.

Say goodbye to the headphone jack

For years it has been expected that Samsung would be removing the headphone jack, and it finally happened. Other manufacturers have gone down this path in an effort to either push Bluetooth headphones or to slim down the phone.

Samsung finally made the jump with the Note 10 and Note 10+, as neither devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means that if you are using standard headphones, you'll have to pay extra for a 3.5mm to USB-C headphone adapter.

The company does plan on selling one of its own, but there are plenty of alternatives already available. In fact, Samsung has a brand-new USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter available for pre-order from its own website. You will be able to pick one of these up directly, and you will have the best-case scenario given the removal of the headphone jack.

The downside to needing to rely on an adapter is that you won't be able to use wired headphones and charge at the same time. That is, unless you slap the Note 10 or Note 10+ onto a wireless charger, or you use a pass-through USB-C adapter like the one from Chilison that lets you charge and listen to music.

Noteworthy Note 10 Notes

Samsung will launch the Note 10 and Note 10+ on August 23rd, with pre-orders available now. The standard Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Infinity display, while the Note 10+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch Infinity Display which will be glorious for your gaming sessions or Netflix binges.

These devices are powered by the new Snapdragon 855 chipset and have either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a base storage of 256GB. This, combined with the 3500mAh or 4300mAh battery will make for a combo that is practically unrivaled in the smartphone world.