Best answer: No, neither the Galaxy Note 10 nor the 10+ have a headphone adapter in the box. Instead, Samsung included a pair of USB-C headphones. If you want to use your own wired headphones, you'll need a separate headphone adapter.
Say goodbye to the headphone jack
For years it has been expected that Samsung would be removing the headphone jack, and it finally happened. Other manufacturers have gone down this path in an effort to either push Bluetooth headphones or to slim down the phone.
Samsung finally made the jump with the Note 10 and Note 10+, as neither devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means that if you are using standard headphones, you'll have to pay extra for a 3.5mm to USB-C headphone adapter.
The company does plan on selling one of its own, but there are plenty of alternatives already available. In fact, Samsung has a brand-new USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter available for pre-order from its own website. You will be able to pick one of these up directly, and you will have the best-case scenario given the removal of the headphone jack.
The downside to needing to rely on an adapter is that you won't be able to use wired headphones and charge at the same time. That is, unless you slap the Note 10 or Note 10+ onto a wireless charger, or you use a pass-through USB-C adapter like the one from Chilison that lets you charge and listen to music.
Noteworthy Note 10 Notes
Samsung will launch the Note 10 and Note 10+ on August 23rd, with pre-orders available now. The standard Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Infinity display, while the Note 10+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch Infinity Display which will be glorious for your gaming sessions or Netflix binges.
These devices are powered by the new Snapdragon 855 chipset and have either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a base storage of 256GB. This, combined with the 3500mAh or 4300mAh battery will make for a combo that is practically unrivaled in the smartphone world.
Our pick
Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+
Samsung's latest and greatest flagships impress
The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are powerhouse devices aimed to handle everything you throw at them and more. Whether it's for a Fortnite session or to get some work done, you will be more than surprised.
The solution
Samsung USB-C Headset Jack Adapter
Despite removing the headphone jack from the Note 10 lineup, Samsung has created its own USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. This not only allows you to use your favorite wired headphones, but will also convert digital files to analog.
Best accessories for your Note 10
Chilison USB-C to 3.5mm 2-in-1 Audio Adapter ($22 at Amazon)
Now that there is no longer a headphone jack, this means you won't be able to listen to music without the use of an adapter. This 2-in-1 adapter from Chilison will allow you to listen to music and charge at the same time.
Samsung Wireless Fast Charge Pad ($30 at Amazon)
Wireless chargers are a fantastic addition to anyone's lineup, and this is especially true for the Note 10 lineup. This Fast Charge Pad from Samsung is Qi-certified and will allow you to listen to your favorite music while charging.
Samsung Galaxy Buds ($120 at Amazon)
Bluetooth headphones are all the rage nowadays and they have gotten so great that the pairing process is a breeze. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are the perfect headphones for Note 10 owners and removes the need to worry about losing a dongle.
