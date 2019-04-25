Best answer: No. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e does not come with a stylus. However, you can get one through a third-party manufacturer if you want.
Can I use an S Pen?
While many of Samsung's products utilize its S Pen — such as its latest crop of Galaxy phones — that's not the case with the Galaxy Tab 5e.
Samsung opted to not include support for its own S Pen, leaving that for the Galaxy Note smartphones and the supposed Galaxy Tab S5. There's no support coming in the future due to the type of display (capacitive touchscreen) that's included. The likely reason for this is to help keep the price of the Tab S5e down, as it comes in at just under $400.
Luckily, there are plenty of other stylus options available, even if they don't come directly from Samsung. Third-party options like the Adonit Dash 3 allow you to save some money as well.
Is Samsung's Tab S5e the Galaxy Tab S4 successor?
Back in February, Samsung announced its latest tablet with the Galaxy Tab S5e. The company confirmed later that it would be coming to the U.S., leaving some of us to wonder whether this was the successor to the Galaxy Tab S4.
Unfortunately, it seems that is not the case, despite many impressive specs that would lead you to believe otherwise. The Tab S5e sports a roomy 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600, along with a beefy 7,040mAh battery.
This tablet also includes support for Samsung DeX, while being powered by Android 9 Pie with Samsung's One UI. However, there is one glaring omission when compared to the Galaxy Tab S4: that S Pen support! However, you can buy a full-sized keyboard attachment if you want to do some writing, although it'll cost you extra.
