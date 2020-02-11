Best answer: Samsung has included a microSD card slot on all variants of the Galaxy S20, with support for microSD cards up to 1TB in size.
A legacy feature returns
Samsung has always been good about including a microSD card slot for its S-series flagship phones, and the tradition continues with the Galaxy S20.
It's especially good news considering that the standard S20 is only available with 128GB, whereas the S20 Plus and Ultra have options for 512GB. The 128GB should be plenty for most people who want to store apps, photos, videos, and more locally.
The good news is that microSD cards have never been cheaper and you can double up your storage for just $20. If you're looking to save money on your already expensive phone purchase, it might be worthwhile to pick up a microSD card instead of paying extra for built-in storage.
We recommend snagging a Samsung EVO Select microSD, which are available in sizes from 32GB up to 512GB. The 128GB seems like a sensible place to start, but you just might be tempted to go with the 512GB variant which is currently available for around $85.
Want more options for microSDs? Check out our list of the best microSD cards for Android and find the right brand and size that suits your needs.
