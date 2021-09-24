Best answer: No. Fitbit introduced a new proprietary charger with its latest tracker. So you won't be able to use the Fitbit Charge 4 charging cable with the new Fitbit Charge 5 tracker.

Time for a change

Whenever a successor is released, there's always the question of accessory compatibility. In the case of the new Fitbit Charge 5, most people will want to know whether the previous Charge 4 charging cable will work with their new device. Unfortunately, the answer is no.

Fitbit has released a new proprietary charger and its latest fitness tracker. While this is frustrating, especially for users who own the Fitbit Charge 4 and want to use the accessories they already have available, it's not the craziest concept to grasp.

When you take a closer look at the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Charge 4, it's easy to see there were many positive improvements made to the physical design. In fact, it's an entirely different shape than its predecessor. Not to mention that the Charge 5 is also significantly thinner than the Charge 4 — a full 10% slimmer, to be exact.