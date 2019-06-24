Best answer: Yes, the Echo Show 5 allows you to interact with several different Ring products including the video doorbell, alarm system, and security cameras. However, you'll first need to enable Ring abilities in your Alexa app.
- Commander: Echo Show 5 ($90 at Amazon)
- Chime in: Ring Video Doorbell ($100 at Amazon)
- Sound the alert: Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit ($200 at Amazon)
- Watch my back: Ring Floodlight Cam ($250 at Amazon)
What is the Echo Show 5?
It's Amazon's newest Alexa display that will release on June 26. It will cost less and be more compact than the Echo Show (2nd Gen), but will offer the same capabilities. For more information on how the two devices differ, check out our comparison article. Before you can interact with various Ring devices on your Echo Show device, you'll need to go into your Alexa app and enable Ring functions.
Which Ring products can you use with Echo Show 5?
Many of the most popular Ring products work with Alexa devices including:
- Ring Video Doorbell
- Ring Video Doorbell 2
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite
- Ring Floodlight Cam
- Ring Spotlight Cam
- Ring Pathlight
- Ring Spotlight
- Ring Alarm system
What can you do with Ring devices on the Echo Show 5?
Ring Cameras: Since the Echo Show 5 has a display you can view live camera feeds simply by specifying which camera you want to see. For example, you could say, "Alexa, show outdoor camera," and the feed for that specific camera would appear within a few seconds. You'll give each camera a specific name in your Ring account. To stop the camera feed say, "Alexa, stop."
Ring Video Doorbells: In addition to viewing live feeds from the camera you can use the Echo Show 5's display and microphone to view and speak with anyone on your porch. Visitors in turn will be able to hear you and respond using the speakers and microphone on the Ring device. Simply say, "Alexa, answer the front door," to begin the conversation or "Alexa, stop" to end it.
Ring Alarm System: Interactions with this alarm system are pretty limited, but you can vocally tell Alexa to arm, disarm, or check the status of your security system. It's as simple as saying, "Alexa, arm Ring," "Alexa, disarm Ring" or "Alexa, is Ring armed?" She will ask you to give your voice code in order to complete these tasks.
Ring Lighting: Whether it's a floodlight or pathway lighting for your yard, you can use Alexa to control when they turn on and off, or even what brightness level they're at. Say things like "Alexa, turn on the lights," "Alexa, set patio lamp to 50%," or "Alexa, turn off backyard lights." Once again, you'll give devices specific names, like "patio lamp," in your Ring account.
Door Locks: Several trusted smart lock brands, including Schlage, Kwikset, and Yale work with Ring. Use your Echo Show 5 to lock and unlock your smart lock. You'll also be able to check the status of your door lock without having to get up. To make this work say things like, "Alexa, lock my front door," "Alexa, unlock my front door," or "Alexa, is the front door locked?"
Amazon has a more complete list of Ring-related Alexa commands if you're interested.
Commander
Echo Show 5
A compact Alexa display
Amazon's newest Alexa device features a touchscreen display, microphone, speakers, camera, and built-in camera cover. Slide the shutter over the lens to protect yourself from potential spying eyes. You can use this device to check the news, steam shows on Amazon Prime, find recipes, interact with Ring devices, and much more.
Chime in
Ring Video Doorbell
Monitor and speak with those on your porch
Monitor your camera feeds using the Ring app on your phone or by speaking to a Alexa enabled device. This doorbell includes a microphone and speakers so you can talk to visitors and hear them in turn.
Sound the alert
Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit
A smart home security system
Get alerted when motion is detected on your yard or when doors and windows are opened. This kit comes with a motion detector, keypad, base station, contact sensor, and a range extender. Monitor your home via the Ring app and use Alexa to arm or disarm the security system.
Watch my back
Ring Floodlight Cam
Monitor your backyard with more light
Make your backyard easier to monitor with this floodlight, HD camera duo. The camera features two-way talk and an alarm so you can discourage unwanted persons from entering your property. It comes in black or white so you can pick the color that best matches your house.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.