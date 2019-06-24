Best answer: Yes, the Echo Show 5 allows you to interact with several different Ring products including the video doorbell, alarm system, and security cameras. However, you'll first need to enable Ring abilities in your Alexa app.

It's Amazon's newest Alexa display that will release on June 26. It will cost less and be more compact than the Echo Show (2nd Gen), but will offer the same capabilities. For more information on how the two devices differ, check out our comparison article . Before you can interact with various Ring devices on your Echo Show device, you'll need to go into your Alexa app and enable Ring functions .

What can you do with Ring devices on the Echo Show 5?

Ring Cameras: Since the Echo Show 5 has a display you can view live camera feeds simply by specifying which camera you want to see. For example, you could say, "Alexa, show outdoor camera," and the feed for that specific camera would appear within a few seconds. You'll give each camera a specific name in your Ring account. To stop the camera feed say, "Alexa, stop."

Ring Video Doorbells: In addition to viewing live feeds from the camera you can use the Echo Show 5's display and microphone to view and speak with anyone on your porch. Visitors in turn will be able to hear you and respond using the speakers and microphone on the Ring device. Simply say, "Alexa, answer the front door," to begin the conversation or "Alexa, stop" to end it.

Ring Alarm System: Interactions with this alarm system are pretty limited, but you can vocally tell Alexa to arm, disarm, or check the status of your security system. It's as simple as saying, "Alexa, arm Ring," "Alexa, disarm Ring" or "Alexa, is Ring armed?" She will ask you to give your voice code in order to complete these tasks.

Ring Lighting: Whether it's a floodlight or pathway lighting for your yard, you can use Alexa to control when they turn on and off, or even what brightness level they're at. Say things like "Alexa, turn on the lights," "Alexa, set patio lamp to 50%," or "Alexa, turn off backyard lights." Once again, you'll give devices specific names, like "patio lamp," in your Ring account.

Door Locks: Several trusted smart lock brands, including Schlage, Kwikset, and Yale work with Ring. Use your Echo Show 5 to lock and unlock your smart lock. You'll also be able to check the status of your door lock without having to get up. To make this work say things like, "Alexa, lock my front door," "Alexa, unlock my front door," or "Alexa, is the front door locked?"

Amazon has a more complete list of Ring-related Alexa commands if you're interested.