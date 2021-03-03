Best answer: Yes, while the heart of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the screen that moves with you, that screen is positioned on a motorized stand that props it up and serves as the base on which it pivots.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the latest version of the Amazon Echo Show smart display that offers a literal twist to the equation: the 10.1-inch HD screen combines with the 13MP camera so that it can pan and zoom, following you around the room.

Why would this be useful? You will always remain in frame if you're moving around a room while on a video call — and if you're watching a TV show, movie, or recipe video, you can multitask while always being able to see the screen. It has a 110-degree field-of-view and auto-framing technology to make sure that whether you're running to the oven to check on the pie while the next steps of a recipe video are playing or walking over to get the TV remote while on a video call, you and the screen are always facing one another.

The Echo Show 10 pivots on the motorized stand that comes attached to the screen. The stand is square-ish in shape with rounded edges to provide a sleek look that resembles a short and fat barrel. The stand is covered with a grill cover, similar to the latest Echo Show devices, like the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. It comes in either charcoal or glacier white to match the bezel on the screen.

What else can you do with the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)?