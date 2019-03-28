Best answer: Yes, you do need a premium HDMI cable to use the 4K features with your PlayStation 4 Pro. The cable your PlayStation Pro comes with is a premium HDMI cable so you shouldn't have any worries. If you need to replace that cable, or you're still experiencing any issues, here's everything you need to know.

How does the 4K experience improve my gaming?

First, you need to know how progressive scan and hertz affects your gameplay. Progressive scan is what the "p" stands for when you see "1080p" written to describe the resolution of your TV. This is one of the processes that create the image on your television by displaying it in a sequence. Hetz is what the "Hz" stands for when you see "30Hz" written to describe the number of frame rates supported by your TV or console. It works directly with the progressive scan by describing the number of cycles your television can display per second. Both of these processes affect how crisp and clear the image is and how smooth the animations play.

A standard HDTV will display games at 1080p with improved frame rates at 30Hz on the PlayStation Pro. With a 4K TV, PlayStation Pro, and premium HDMI cable you can achieve 60Hz and 4K resolution. The difference in display is immediately noticeable as the specs are doubled for the frame rates and more than doubled for the resolution.

How do you get the 4K options to work on the PlayStation Pro?