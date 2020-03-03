Today, Android Central received a pretty significant press release from Ubisoft. The Division 2 , the third-person shooter from the acclaimed company, is coming to Google Stadia on March 17 with cross-play support with PC. This is massive because one of the biggest issues with Stadia is that it doesn't have enough players in multiplayer titles like Destiny 2 and others.

You can read an excerpt from the press release below.

The Division 2, as well as The Division 2: Warlords of New York will launch on Google's new generation gaming platform, Stadia, on March 17. On Stadia, both the game and its expansion will also feature cross-play capabilities with PC, allowing Division Agents playing on Stadia and PC to play together. In order to experience cross-play capabilities, players must link their Uplay account with their Stadia account. In addition to cross-play, cross-progression will let players carry their Agent progression across both Stadia and PC.

It's great to see that The Division 2 is coming to Stadia with cross-play. Hopefully, other developers like Bungie will implement this so that Stadia can become a viable platform with a lot of multiplayer gamers.

Do you game on Stadia? Have you encountered issues matchmaking with players in multiplayer games? Let us know. The Division 2 and the "Warlords of New York" expansion will hit the system on March 17.