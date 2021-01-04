Discovery Plus is the latest streaming service to be coming to Google TV, Amazon's Fire TV platform, Roku, and more.

Discovery boasts that the service has "the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service", including content from networks including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, The HISTORY Channel, and Lifetime. It also highlights original content across genres from romance, to cooking, to true crime including 90 Day Journey, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, and more.

Alongside the launch, Discovery noted that it would also be expanding to 12 European countries as part of a deal with the mobile carrier, Vodafone. It'll be made available in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Iceland.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared the following comment:

As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are. Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today.

You can sign up to Discovery for $4.99 a month. If you're an Amazon Fire TV customer, the company will soon join Prime Video channels later this year.