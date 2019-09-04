Discord has gained massive popularity over the last couple of years as the go-to app for gaming-related chats, and now, the company is partnering with Samsung to deeply integrate its services on Galaxy handsets.

Announced in a press release sent out on September 4, Discord announced that it's baking some of its features into the Game Launcher app found on Galaxy phones.

With this integration, you'll be able to see your Discord friends' gaming status via the Game Launcher, along with an option to instantly join voice chats through a new Discord overlay. On that note, Discord does say that the voice chat overlay feature requires the Discord mobile app to be installed and linked with your Samsung account.