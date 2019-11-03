What you need to know Diablo IV was recently announced at BlizzCon 2019.

Blizzard has since released a bunch of concept art for the game.

This concept art shows the dark, Gothic art direction, a more open world and some of the evils lurking about.

Diablo IV currently does not have a release date.

Diablo IV was announced at BlizzCon 2019. While it's still early days, Blizzard has released a sizeable amount of information on the game. Blizzard has also shared a fair bit of concept art, which shows the dark, haunted direction of the game. Below, you can check out artwork of some of the five regions in the game that Blizzard has released, alongside artwork of the different enemies, classes and more. First up is the region of Scosglen.

This is the realm of Druids, a place where savage nature has taken hold. Werewolves lurk in the forests, while a new enemy type called the Drowned waits along the shores. Next up is the Fractured Peaks.

This snowy region is home to an order of monks, who take shelter from the harsh weather and frigid climate. Deep below, there are dark things stirring. Finally, we have some concept art of Hawezar.

These swamps are home to witches and snakes, with treachorous things creeping through the mire. The full game will have five regions: Scosglen, Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Hawezar and Kejhistan. These will combine for one seamless overworld that has distinct, different locations. Here, you can see the three classes that have been revealed so far. There'll be five when the game releases but for now, we know about the Barbarian, Druid and Sorceress. You can take a gander at concept art of these three classes and their legendary sets of equipment below.

Powerful heroes need powerful opponents and Diablo IV seems to have those in spades. Herds of bestial Goatmen are roaming the wilds, encroaching on civilization. Duriel, one of the Lesser Evils and the Lord of Pain, is making a return after last appearing (and only appearing) in Diablo II. Finally, the big bad, main antagonist of the game is Lilith, Queen of Succubi.

There's no release date right now and according to Blizzard, the game isn't coming anytime soon. Whenever it does, it'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. We'll be sure to keep you posted on any other news or updates we learn about Diablo IV. Related: Diablo IV has been announced, showing a world of evil and darkness, here's everything we know