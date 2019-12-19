Destiny 2 first released in 2017 and since then, it's seen plentiful new expansions and updates, alongside some bold changes after Bungie took full control of the game and began self-publishing it, moving away from Activision. Still, players shouldn't expect news of a sequel quite yet. In a recent interview with PCGamesN, David Dague, comms director at Bungie, stated that it's going to be a while before players hear anything about Destiny 3.

When asked directly about any news of what's coming past Destiny 2, Dague stated that "Right now our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will unfold over the course of the next year interesting and sustain a perennial story arc that will keep players engaged." He added that "I understand the question you're asking and it's certainly an interesting one, and we'll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I'm afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer."

In the meanwhile, the Season of Dawn is live. There's tons of new missions and activities, as well as new sets of armor to deck out your Guardian. Within the Season of Dawn, there's an ongoing event called The Dawning offering some special rewards. The Dawning will run through January 14, 2020.