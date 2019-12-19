What you need to know
- Destiny 2's latest major event, the Season of Dawn, recently kicked off.
- In a recent interview, Bungie stated that it'll be a while before there's any news on Destiny 3.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition is $60 for PlayStation 4.
Destiny 2 first released in 2017 and since then, it's seen plentiful new expansions and updates, alongside some bold changes after Bungie took full control of the game and began self-publishing it, moving away from Activision. Still, players shouldn't expect news of a sequel quite yet. In a recent interview with PCGamesN, David Dague, comms director at Bungie, stated that it's going to be a while before players hear anything about Destiny 3.
When asked directly about any news of what's coming past Destiny 2, Dague stated that "Right now our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will unfold over the course of the next year interesting and sustain a perennial story arc that will keep players engaged." He added that "I understand the question you're asking and it's certainly an interesting one, and we'll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I'm afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer."
In the meanwhile, the Season of Dawn is live. There's tons of new missions and activities, as well as new sets of armor to deck out your Guardian. Within the Season of Dawn, there's an ongoing event called The Dawning offering some special rewards. The Dawning will run through January 14, 2020.
Large value buy
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition
All-in-one access
The Deluxe Edition of Shadowkeep provides access to the Shadowkeep expansion as well as four Season Passes, including the one for Season of Dawn. At the time of writing, it's on sale for 25% off on Steam.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Roughly 4,000 Ring users just had their data leaked
Almost 4,000 Ring customers have had their data leaked online. The leaked data includes user-names, passwords, timezones, and potential camera locations.
Meet the first power bank to charge the Note 10+ at its full 45W speed
The Apollo Max is the first portable battery to charge the Note 10+ at 45W, but even more impressive is how quickly it can recharge itself
Huawei P40 Pro and P40 renders show sleek curves and no notch
Designs for the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40, Huawei's next flagship phones, may have been leaked in renders that were recently posted.
These are the best puzzle games for Android
Android phones are the perfect platform for puzzle games. We've collected some of our favorite games that offer a stylish and challenging experience!