What you need to know
- Delta has launched a new welcome offer for its business credit cards.
- New cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles.
- All three offers are only available for a limited time until April 1, 2020.
For businesses that frequent Delta airlines for all of their business's travel needs, the airline has just launched three new welcome bonuses for its line of business credit cards.
The offers span across three Delta business credit cards and introductory bonuses range from 70,000 bonus miles all the way up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles. Here is a quick breakdown of each card sporting a welcome bonus and the current offer:
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card: 70,000 bonus miles
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: 100,000 bonus miles
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles
Delta has a business credit card to fit any kind of business with any kind of rewards you may be looking for. Earn a flight credit every year. Always check your first bag for free and get priority boarding. Enjoy complimentary Delta Sky Club® access and complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge. Never pay foreign transaction fees when you are traveling aboard. These are just some of the perks that come with Delta's business credit cards.
All of these business offers expire on April 1st, 2020, so if you have been waiting to pick up a business card for your Delta flights now is the time to do it.
Gold for you
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Additionally, take $100 off your next Delta flight – after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, you will earn a $100 Delta Flight Credit to use toward future travel. Earn 2 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta, on every dollar spent on U.S. purchases for advertising in select media, on every dollar spent on eligible U.S. shipping purchases, on every dollar spent on dining at restaurants. Earn 1 Mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Check or stow your bag with ease: First Checked Bag Free + Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Pay no foreign transaction fees when you travel overseas. $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
Platinum record
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles. Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases on your new Card in the first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership (Offer expires 4/1/20). Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spend on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with hotels. Status-like benefits: First Check Bag Free on Delta flights + Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Earn 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more (that's an extra half point per dollar), up to 50,000 additional miles per year. 1 Mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases. Get closer to status with Status Boost™. Spend $25,000 in purchases on the Card in a calendar year and earn 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles® (MQMs); spend a total of $50,000 in eligible purchases on the Card in a calendar year and earn an additional 10,000 MQMs. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. $250 annual fee.
Reserved
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your new Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different from the miles you earn toward flights. Complimentary Delta Sky Club® Access and complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge when flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight. The eligible flight must be booked on a U.S. issued American Express Credit Card. After you spend $150,000 on your Card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 Miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. Eligible purchases after spending $150,000 do not include Delta purchases. Pay no foreign transaction fees when you spend overseas. Earn 3 Miles on every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta. $550 annual fee
