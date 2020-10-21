That's exactly what you can expect from Dell, one of the first major retailers to announce its Black Friday sales. A lot of the deals we know are coming aren't necessarily live yet, so if you see something here that you don't see at Dell, just be patient. There are going to be a lot of Doorbusters, limited-time and limited-quantity deals, and other sales throughout the next month and a half or so.

Are you ready for Black Friday? I hope so because it's here already. With a bigger emphasis on online shopping versus in-store appearances thanks to the global pandemic, a lot of retailers are opting to start Black Friday a lot earlier than normal. This helps companies by spreading out the shopping and avoiding delivery penalties, but it also helps you the shopper by giving you a much wider selection to choose from over the course of several weeks.

Remember while Dell obviously a lot of its own products including laptops and desktops and monitors, Dell.com is as robust an online store as any other place selling electronics. Even if you don't need the latest computer from Alienware, you might want some Bose headphones or Sony speakers.

What's in the Black Friday Dell ad?

The Dell Black Friday ad dropped on Oct. 15. This is the first major Black Friday ad to be spotted and it has pages upon pages of deals. The ad confirms that while some of the sales for Black Friday start as early as Oct. 15, the majority of the Black Friday sales will start on Nov. 2 with the biggest sales coming between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, the day after Black Friday.

Dell also plans to have an entirely new event after Black Friday called Cyber Week instead of Cyber Monday. That will take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

The ad does cover a lot of big deals on Dell gear. You'll be able to save on the XPS series of laptops, Alienware desktops, the newest monitors, and more. But there's also a lot of non-Dell stuff going on sale. Get Bose headphones, Amazon smart gear, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and more.

What are Dell's Black Friday hours and Doorbusters?

Dell is an online retailer for the most part, so the hours are... all the time. As long as the sales are live, you can participate in the savings. Expect some deals to trickle in over time.

The main thing you need to watch out for are Dell's Doorbuster deals. These sales will be in limited supply and happen at specific times between now and Black Friday. For example, the Dell D2421 24-inch 1080p monitor will be on sale for $69.99, but that sale will not start until Nov. 16 and will only go live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. There will also be a Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop doorbuster dropping it to the lowest price of the year, $699.99, at 6 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 26.

Some of the other Doorbusters include:

D2721H 27-inch 1080p monitor down to $89.99 on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern

Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor for $829.99 on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for $599.99 on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern

Inspiron 15 5000 laptop down to $549.99 on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern

XPS Desktop special edition down to $1,029.99 on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern

It looks like Nov. 16, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 will be the biggest days for Dell's Doorbusters with huge sales happening all throughout those days. Mark your calendars.

What other deals will Dell have?

We're seeing deals from pretty much all the big name brands you'd expect, including Dell's biggest models like the XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron. Popular names not owned by Dell include Amazon, Google, Samsung, Bose, JBL, and Wemo. Again, just to be clear, not all of these deals will be live at the same time. Some are live now, but the majority of the deals will be available between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28. And Doorbuster deals will be very limited in time and quantity.

Here are some of the best deals we see for Dell's Black Friday:

Some of the other great deals to keep an eye on:

New XPS 13 Touch - $1,299.99 (from $1,650)

(from $1,650) Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - $889.99 (from $1,040)

(from $1,040) XPS Desktop Special Edition - $1249.99 (from $1,630)

(from $1,630) Alienware Area-51m laptop - $3,799.99 (from $4,570)

(from $4,570) Alienware Aurora R11 desktop - $1099.99 (from $1,200)

This is a lot, but it's not all. Dell's Black Friday deals will feature hundreds of items on sale, including all sorts of laptop and desktop configurations. It will also be a great place for smart home gear if you missed out on that during Prime Day. Keep an eye on our Black Friday hub for more information from all the other retailers.