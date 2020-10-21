Are you ready for Black Friday? I hope so because it's here already. With a bigger emphasis on online shopping versus in-store appearances thanks to the global pandemic, a lot of retailers are opting to start Black Friday a lot earlier than normal. This helps companies by spreading out the shopping and avoiding delivery penalties, but it also helps you the shopper by giving you a much wider selection to choose from over the course of several weeks.
That's exactly what you can expect from Dell, one of the first major retailers to announce its Black Friday sales. A lot of the deals we know are coming aren't necessarily live yet, so if you see something here that you don't see at Dell, just be patient. There are going to be a lot of Doorbusters, limited-time and limited-quantity deals, and other sales throughout the next month and a half or so.
Remember while Dell obviously a lot of its own products including laptops and desktops and monitors, Dell.com is as robust an online store as any other place selling electronics. Even if you don't need the latest computer from Alienware, you might want some Bose headphones or Sony speakers.
What's in the Black Friday Dell ad?
The Dell Black Friday ad dropped on Oct. 15. This is the first major Black Friday ad to be spotted and it has pages upon pages of deals. The ad confirms that while some of the sales for Black Friday start as early as Oct. 15, the majority of the Black Friday sales will start on Nov. 2 with the biggest sales coming between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28, the day after Black Friday.
Dell also plans to have an entirely new event after Black Friday called Cyber Week instead of Cyber Monday. That will take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.
The ad does cover a lot of big deals on Dell gear. You'll be able to save on the XPS series of laptops, Alienware desktops, the newest monitors, and more. But there's also a lot of non-Dell stuff going on sale. Get Bose headphones, Amazon smart gear, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and more.
What are Dell's Black Friday hours and Doorbusters?
Dell is an online retailer for the most part, so the hours are... all the time. As long as the sales are live, you can participate in the savings. Expect some deals to trickle in over time.
The main thing you need to watch out for are Dell's Doorbuster deals. These sales will be in limited supply and happen at specific times between now and Black Friday. For example, the Dell D2421 24-inch 1080p monitor will be on sale for $69.99, but that sale will not start until Nov. 16 and will only go live starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. There will also be a Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop doorbuster dropping it to the lowest price of the year, $699.99, at 6 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 26.
Some of the other Doorbusters include:
- D2721H 27-inch 1080p monitor down to $89.99 on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern
- Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor for $829.99 on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern
- Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for $599.99 on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Eastern
- Inspiron 15 5000 laptop down to $549.99 on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern
- XPS Desktop special edition down to $1,029.99 on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern
It looks like Nov. 16, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27 will be the biggest days for Dell's Doorbusters with huge sales happening all throughout those days. Mark your calendars.
What other deals will Dell have?
We're seeing deals from pretty much all the big name brands you'd expect, including Dell's biggest models like the XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron. Popular names not owned by Dell include Amazon, Google, Samsung, Bose, JBL, and Wemo. Again, just to be clear, not all of these deals will be live at the same time. Some are live now, but the majority of the deals will be available between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28. And Doorbuster deals will be very limited in time and quantity.
Here are some of the best deals we see for Dell's Black Friday:
- : Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop
- : Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop
- : New Dell XPS 15 laptop
- : New Dell XPS Tower pre-built desktop
- : Alienware M17 R3 gaming laptop
- : Dell UltraSharp U3419W 4K curved USB-C monitor
- : Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop
- : Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones
- : Samsung Q60T 75-inch QLED 4K HDR smart TV
Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop
This laptop is outfitted with an Intel Core i7 processor, integrated graphics, a 13.4-inch 4K anti-reflective display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.
$1,299.99
$1,549 $250 off
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop
Get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.
$549.99
$764 $214 off
New Dell XPS 15 laptop
The XPS 15 has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 8GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 1200p display. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
$1,499.99
$1,600 $100 off
New Dell XPS Tower pre-built desktop
This desktop includes a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. It comes with Dell's KB216 keyboard, a wired mouse, USB-C ports, and nine regular USB ports in the front and back.
$1,029.99
$1,379 $350 off
Alienware M17 R3 gaming laptop
This powerful gaming laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GTX GeForce 1660 Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD, and the Alienware AlienFX RGB keyboard. It also has a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz display.
$1,549.99
$1,900 $350 off
Dell UltraSharp U3419W 4K curved USB-C monitor
The U3419W has 4K pixel resolution, a USB-C port, an IPS panel for great color accuracy and viewing angles, and a USB hub that includes four USB 3.0 ports.
$719.99
$960 $240 off
Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop
The specifications include an Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. It also comes with a matching mouse and keyboard.
$1,179.99
$1,440 $260 off
Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones
Similar to a deal we saw on Prime Day. This is a great price for a solid pair of headphones with some of the best active noise-cancelling in the business.
$199.99
$299 $100 off
Samsung Q60T 75-inch QLED 4K HDR smart TV
This is a powerful TV with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has voice assistance built in so it's compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung's Bixby. The different HDR standards it supports includes HLG, HDR 10+, and Quantum HDR. Even has its own smart platform for accessing all of your favorite apps.
$1,197.99
$1,700 $502 off
Some of the other great deals to keep an eye on:
- New XPS 13 Touch - $1,299.99 (from $1,650)
- Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - $889.99 (from $1,040)
- XPS Desktop Special Edition - $1249.99 (from $1,630)
- Alienware Area-51m laptop - $3,799.99 (from $4,570)
- Alienware Aurora R11 desktop - $1099.99 (from $1,200)
This is a lot, but it's not all. Dell's Black Friday deals will feature hundreds of items on sale, including all sorts of laptop and desktop configurations. It will also be a great place for smart home gear if you missed out on that during Prime Day. Keep an eye on our Black Friday hub for more information from all the other retailers.
