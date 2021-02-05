We really like this Definitive Technology 3.1-channel sound bar system, and right now it has dropped down to its lowest price ever. Get the system for just $499.98 at either Amazon or Best Buy. The next best price anywhere else is $600 at Crutchfield, and we have never seen it drop as low as today's deal at any retailer.

Not only is this a fantastic sounding piece of audio equipment, it's also insanely easy to use. Once you get it installed where you want, you just connect it to your Wi-Fi network and use the Google Home app to finish the setup. It's a 44-inch sound bar loaded with sound, but it's also only 1.75 inches thick so it looks fantastic and blends in with your 4K TV and other home theater equipment. It has a brushed aluminum exterior, too.

The 3.1-channel sound bar has seven drivers with aluminum dome tweeters. It uses powerful DSP-enhanced sound decoding with left, right, and center channels. You'll also get an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for extra, rumbling bass. Use HDMI ARC to connect the sound bar to your smart TV and get full control through the regular TV remote. Use the Toslink fiber optic connection for lossless stereo audio or more surround-sound support.

You can also stream music thanks to the Chromecast built right in. Chromecast lets you access all your favorite content directly from the sound bar itself. Or you can use Bluetooth to play music from Spotify, Pandora, and more just by connecting any Bluetooth-enabled device like your phone or tablet. You can even control what you're listening to with your voice when the sound bar is connected to your Google smart home.

Definitive Technology backs this system up with an amazing five-year warranty.