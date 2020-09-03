What you need to know
- CD Projekt Red released its management board report today.
- Among other announcements, CDPR confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 is still scheduled to release in Q4 2020.
- Revenues for CDPR are also up 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2020.
CD Projekt Red released its management board report today, highlighting various information about the company throughout the first half of 2020. One of the most notable announcements, though, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track to release later this year. Following two delays to the highly anticipated game, CD Projekt Red said in its report that the game and its final phase of marketing are still scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.
"The release of Cyberpunk 2077 and the final phase of the attendant marketing campaign are both scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year," the company said in its board report. "These events are expected to have a positive effect on the Group's sales revenues, as well as its net earnings during the corresponding period."
This is no doubt great news for those wondering if the game would end up getting pushed back once again, as it seems like CD Projekt Red are fully ready to keep Cyberpunk 2077's current release date of November 19, 2020 intact. Of course, that date is still subject to change should anything occur, but it's good to see the company gearing up to stay on track as of now.
Elsewhere in the report, CD Projekt Red announced that Its revenues had increased by 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2020, with their net profit tripling in that same time span. The biggest factors in those numbers jumping up so much is the ever increasing popularity of The Witcher 3, including the Nintendo Switch edition of the game, which sold very well.
The company also expanded a bit more on its workforce diversity, stating that the company strives to promote diversity and tolerance in the work environment. According to the numbers, CD Projekt Red employed 1,079 people at the end of the first half of 2020 between both the CD Projekt Red team and the GOG.com team, with 73% being men and 27% being women.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
