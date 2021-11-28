As you sift through all the stellar Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deals, remember to ask yourself what you need from your wearable. Some people crave all the details, especially when it comes to tracking their health and fitness. Fortunately, the new Garmin Venu 2 is on sale for Cyber Monday, so get it while you can!

There's a reason the Venu 2 is on our best Garmin smartwatch list. The predecessor was already an impressive device, but the Venu 2 takes health and fitness tracking to the next level. It offers several new sports apps, including HIIT, bouldering, hiking, and indoor climbing.

The Fitness Age feature estimates whether your body is younger or older than your actual age. It uses your chronological age, resting heart rate, weekly activity, and BMI or body fat percentage to estimate your fitness age. You can also review helpful tips for how to lower fitness age. You'll also appreciate the Health Snapshot feature, which lets you record a two-minute session to log your key health stats. You can even generate a detailed report to share with your doctor.

Save $50 on the Garmin Venu 2 for Cyber Monday

Garmin Venu 2/2S | $50 off The Garmin Venu 2 monitors key aspects of your health and fitness, which gives you a better understanding of your overall well-being. It comes in two sizes, offers multi-day battery life, and has a stylish design. This new watch is $50 off for Cyber Monday, so don't miss it! $350 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy

$350 at Walmart

The Venu 2 is available in two case sizes; 45mm and 40mm (2S). If you buy the larger model, you can choose between a Granite Blue case with a Silver bezel and a Black case with a Slate bezel. The smaller Venu 2S is available in a Graphite case with a Slate bezel, a Mist Gray case with a Silver bezel, a Light Sand case with a Light Gold bezel, and a White case with a Rose Gold bezel.

