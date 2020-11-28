There are many things we use our phones for — especially now when we're having to hold Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings over Zoom — but one of the most important is taking pictures of our surroundings, our family, our beloved pets, and that weird moth outside that looks a little too much like a tiny demon. The camera experience has improved across the board over the last five years, since the first Pixel crashed the scene and snatched the photography crown away from both Samsung and Apple, and the Pixel 5 is still holding onto a slim lead over its competitors with its post-processing magic. And while Cyber Monday is giving us a variety of smartphone deals, but none are as good for a shutterbug as the $50 off the Google Pixel 5 available at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. The deal was also available at the Google Store, but it's already sold out.

Best Camera and Software Google Pixel 5 Ready to take the best pictures ever? While there may not be an XL version of the Pixel 5, this compact model is all you need: you get a 6-inch 90Hz screen, all-day battery life, Google's clean software, and the special processing sauce that Google uses to make every photo you take look as good as possible. Oh, and not only will this phone get three full years of software and security updates, it'll get them in a timely manner, something Samsung can't seem to wrap its head around. $649 at Amazon

From $600 at Best Buy

$649 at B&H

As someone who has spent most of this year on the Google Pixel 4 and then the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 at $650 is a tantalizing prospect. The Pixel 4 had a nice screen, but that forehead where the Soli senor set was ridiculously huge, and battery life was mediocre at best and half-a-day at worst. By comparison, the Pixel 5 is the first Pixel so far to have a proper all-day battery life, and the bezels are nice and thin on all sides. You also get the IP68 water resistance that I've sorely, sorely missed on the Pixel 4a. As someone who gets caught in the rain semi-regularly — thanks, Florida — you appreciate miss waterproofing until the sky's about to open up and you remember "Oh, crap, I left the waterproof sleeve at home!"