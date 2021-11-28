Cyber Monday is here, and that means that many of the best Chromebooks are down to their lowest prices ever, including the best Chrome OS tablet on the market today, the HP Chromebook x2 11. The x2 11 features a gorgeous 2K touchscreen, a wonderfully crafted fabric-covered kickstand and keyboard, and it sips battery thanks to the Snapdragon 7c compute platform.
Plenty of other great HP Chromebook deals shine in the lower price brackets for those needing reliable kid-friendly Chromebooks, but the HP x2 11 is genuinely worth a look for anyone wanting a premium tablet without the slow updates of Android. You get Android app support through Google Play and system/security updates until June 2029, meaning this will get updates for twice as long as any of the Android tablet deals you might buy this weekend.
HP Chromebook x2 11 (Save $220)
With the HP Chromebook X2 11, you'll enjoy an ultra-portable Chromebook that can transform into an even more incredible Chrome OS tablet. HP includes fast charging, along with a rechargeable USI pen and a detachable keyboard case, giving you everything that you need.
HP Chromebook 14 (14a-na0031wm) (Save $50)
This clamshell Chromebook can go a whole school day and well into the evening before it'll cry for its charger, and 64GB of storage means that even if you're using lots of apps, you shouldn't run out of room.
HP Chromebook 14 x360 (14a-ca0130wm) (Save $100)
With a 14-inch touchscreen, beautiful Indigo Blue colorway, and 64GB of storage, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook is ready to adapt to your life and your workload with ease. The up-facing speakers also make it easier to hear lecture videos or video calls.
HP Chromebook 14a (14at-na100) (Save $130)
You can customize this Chromebook to fit your style and your budget. While the base model is perfectly fine at $200, I highly recommend splurging $50 to get a touchscreen configuration for better interaction with apps.
HP Chromebook 11a (11a-na0060nr) (Save $60)
Most of HP's sub-$200 Chromebooks are non-touch, and while that might work for some, I firmly believe a touchscreen model like the HP Chromebook 11a is worth the investment. They fundamentally change the way you use your laptop.
HP Chromebase All-in-One (Save $100)
The HP Chromebase All-in-One looks great and has plenty of power to do the things you want a family desktop PC to do. The 21.5-inch touch display even rotates 90 degrees.
HP Chromebook x360 14c (Save $180)
The latest version of the x360 14 sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM for improved multi-tasking and video calls, 128GB of storage for years and years of data you're crunching offline while stuck on that red-eye to the convention.
Considering the HP Chromebook x360 14c was just re-updated this year, seeing it back down to $450 for Cyber Monday is a wonderful surprise, but the discounts on older x360 14 models and the oh-so-many HP Chromebook 11 variations should help you find a winning Chromebook for each and everyone in your family.
Among these many discounted deals, the one feature I beg you to consider is touchscreen compatibility. Touchscreens seem extravagant if you're used to the old Windows market where touchscreens were mostly limited to more premium laptops. However, among Chromebooks, touchscreen models traditionally aren't really all that more expensive than non-touch models, and the added convenience and input option is worth every penny. Especially for your kids, who are used to touchscreens from tablets and smartphones, a touchscreen laptop will make it easier for them to adapt to and use a Chromebook for school and homework.
Now if you'll excuse me, it's a holiday and I'm gonna curl up on the couch with my HP Chromebook x2 11 for an hour or three of Freecell and comic-reading.
Need more options outside HP? We've got all the best Chromebook deals on Cyber Monday, and Lenovo and Acer's deals really gave HP a run for its money this year.
