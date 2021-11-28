When choosing the best Fitbit, there's one clear winner if price is no object: the Fitbit Versa 3. It's a premium fitness smartwatch with useful health sensors to track your progress across your workouts. And while it's a bit expensive at full price, Fitbit marked it down to $180, a $50 savings.

So far, the cheapest deal we've seen on the Versa 3 was during Cyber Monday last year, when it dropped $30 to $200. Fitbit has remained fairly stingy with Versa 3 deals, likely due to its popularity. So we don't expect any site to top this deal anytime soon, though Amazon could surprise us with a Lightning Deal.

Throughout November, Cyber Monday Fitbit deals have come and gone. What's notable is that across all retailers and each wave of deals, sale prices haven't changed. The Versa 3, Charge 5, and Luxe are $50 off, while the Sense is $100 off. They'd go back to full price, only to slip back to the same sale prices a week later.

In other words, if you want a Versa 3, don't wait. With an attractive design, SPO2 tracking, water resistance, built-in GPS and music storage, and plenty of health and sleep tracking tools, the Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best fitness smartwatches today. And you're unlikely to find it at a lower price.

Where will the best Cyber Monday Fitbit Versa 3 deals be?

Cyber Monday Fitbit Versa 3 deals are spread all across the internet, with a consistent price across the board. If you're struggling to find one, these sites have had Versa 3 deals all month. So far, none of them have had lower prices than the competition, so you shouldn't have to shop around for anything better.