Among the best Cyber Monda Fitbit deals, the biggest discount we've seen by far is on the Fitbit Sense. Most of the best Fitbit trackers are receiving a $50 discount for Black Friday, but the Sense has regularly dropped $100 off its list price throughout November with every major retailer.

At $200, the Fitbit Sense isn't cheap but drops to a reasonable level for people that need more than just a fitness watch. It's also designed to keep a close eye on your health, and it looks good doing it.

One of the best smartwatches for measuring health data, the Fitbit Sense has an electrocardiogram (ECG) for measuring irregular heartbeats, an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor for tracking stress, and a temperature sensor. Plus, of course, you get other popular data like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking.

In our Fitbit Sense review, we praised the Sense for its stylish, comfortable design and gorgeous OLED display. It also has all the bells and whistles you want in a smartwatch, like built-in GPS and NFC. At launch, its software features were a bit limited and buggy. But since then, Fitbit has fixed the major issues and incorporated new tech like Google Assistant support, phone call answering, personalized high/low heart rate warnings, and Snore Detection.

All of this to say, the Fitbit Sense is absolutely worth buying in 2021, especially if you manage to find it significantly on sale! All three color variants — Carbon/Graphite, Sage Grey/Silver, and White/Gold are available for $100 off thanks to these Cyber Monda Fitbit Sense deals.

Where will the best Cyber Monda Fitbit Sense deals be?

Another trend we've noticed: Fitbit doesn't appear to give exclusive deals to any one site. Whenever the Fitbit Sense went on sale, it dipped to the exact same price on every major retailer, with no price differences. Since Fitbit appears to be keeping these retailers in lockstep, there's no reason to watch different sites for better deals. Just pick your favorite site and snag a Fitbit Sense before it runs out of stock or the deal ends again.