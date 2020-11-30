Of all the Cyber Monday deals available right now, this sale on Kindle Unlimited is one of our favorites. Kindle Unlimited gives you access to an entire digital library of eBooks to read at your leisure, and right now you can score a membership at up to 40% off its regular cost.

Kindle Unlimited subscriptions can be given as a gift too. Right now you can select the six-month plan for $47,86, the one-year plan for $80.30, or snag the biggest savings with the two-year plan for $143.80. That's like paying only $5.99 per month, though of course these plans must be paid in full if you wish to become a member at one of these low prices.

Then again, if you've never tried Kindle Unlimited before, another offer can score you two months for free right now.

Readers Rejoice! Kindle Unlimited subscriptions Now's your chance to sign up for Kindle Unlimited and gain access to the massive digital library for as little as $5.99 monthly. This limited-time offer can save you up to 40% off your membership when you purchase a long-term Kindle Unlimited plan. Up to 40% off See at Amazon

Since Kindle Unlimited works with the Kindle app, you can essentially read all the books covered by your subscription from anywhere. Get the Kindle app on your computer, your tablet, or your smartphone. Put it on your kids' smartphones so they can catch up on their favorite books. There are so many options available, including modern books like The Hunger Games series, graphic novels, and even cookbooks. Might as well experiment with your Instant Pot while you're home.

You can keep up to ten titles at a time, and when you feel like swapping them out, the process is seamless. Not sure what books you might want to read? Browse the Kindle Unlimited store and find something new within minutes. Read a thriller from Dean Koontz or see what's new in Romance. Binge the Harry Potter series or listen to your favorite audiobooks. Even the more basic new Kindle devices have Bluetooth now so they can pair with headphones for private listening — plus, Kindles are on sale now as well thanks to Cyber Monday.