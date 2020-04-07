Ever since the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) specifications were revealed, there has been a lot of debate about which console is "better." While the Xbox Series X has a raw power advantage that should result in better in-game effects and possibly resolutions, the PS5 has a faster solid-state drive which should help games load a little faster.

However, there's another debate raging about which console is easier to program for. A few days ago, a Crytek engineer by the name of Ali Salehi said that the PS5 was "a better console" because "developers are saying PS5 is the easiest console they have ever coded on to reach its peak performance. Software-wise, coding for PS5 is extremely simple and has so many abilities." Since then, other developers have said that isn't true and now Salehi has retracted his statement. DirectX 12 Ultimate seems like it gives the Xbox Series X the edge.

In the original interview, Salehi said that DirectX 12 hadn't been updated for a long time, and curious omitted any mention of DirectX 12 Ultimate. It's unclear if he's had any time with the Xbox Series X development kid, which is regarded quite favorably by the industry judging by our conversations.

Yesterday, GamesRadar+ said that Salehi had retracted his statements as stated by the outlet that interviewed him, Vigiato. The outlet wrote the following.

A Crytek engineer... Salehi, reportedly argued that PS5 is easier to program for than Xbox Series X in a recent interview with Persian site Vigiato, but that claim has now been retracted. Some of Salehi's quotes were archived on ResetEra and by Tom's Guide... However, Vigiato has seemingly pulled the interview, and the aforementioned Twitter user most recently affirmed that 'Ali Salehi doesn't confirm the content of the interview anymore due to personal reasons.'

It's unclear what these "personal reasons" are, but the fact of the matter is that DirectX 12 Ultimate makes it easier for developers to program on PC and Xbox Series X. It also featured advanced techniques like variable-rate shading that appear to be absent on PS5. The statement seemed erroneous to being with because Salehi probably didn't even know that DirectX 12 Ultimate was revealed. We have no idea what Sony's tools look like because the company has been quite shy about giving us a deep drive of its tools. Right now, it definitely seems like Microsoft has the advantage.