One of Best Buy's deals of the day is a 4-pack of the Netgear Orbi AC1200 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system and it's down to $100. That's a super low price, but it is temporary. The same 4-pack normally goes for $300 at Best Buy and some other retailers, and you can find it going for as much as $400 at places like Newegg.

The Netgear Orbi is a mesh networking system that uses an Orbi wireless router (one of the devices) and connects to the three satellites (the other 3 in this 4-pack). Those satellites all work with the router to create a network of seamless internet throughout your home. Since they each have such a large range, you can cover up to 6,000 square feet of your home in Wi-Fi. Plus, the four devices work together so you only ever need one network name. You won't even notice you've switched from one satellite to the next while moving through your home.

If you're currently working from home, as many of us are, then you need fast, reliable Wi-Fi you can depend on. Use it for video conferencing through Zoom, Skype, and other programs. You'll get crystal clear audio and video every time. Your kids can even be in the other room doing some gaming while the rest of your family is streaming. The router supports up to 1.2 Gbps wireless transfer speeds.

With Netgear Armor, you'll also get plenty of control over your network. Protect your mobile devices from viruses and data theft. Keep your internet secure. Use parental controls to manage content and time online.

The router has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands. This is helpful when you have company over and need a temporary password for them to log on with.