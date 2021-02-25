Netgear Nighthawk MK62 AX1800 mesh networking system is a great way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 and ensure your whole home can access your internet at the best available speeds. Right now you can get the 2-pack that includes the Nighthawk router and a satellite extender for just $169 at Amazon. That's $31 off its regular $200 price. This system has even jumped as high as $230 recently, and you can find it going for that price at other retailers like Best Buy. Today's drop is only the second time it has ever gone this low and is within $9 of the lowest price we've ever seen.

When you setup the system you use the router and the satellite extender to create a seamless Wi-Fi network. It can cover up to 3,000 square feet with accessible internet. Thanks to the Wi-Fi 6 tech you'll get four powerful streams that deliver up to 1.8Gbps of speed. Most modern devices can take full advantage of the Wi-Fi 6 speeds, so you'll definitely see an upgrade when using gear like the new PlayStation 5 or the iPhone 12 or Samsung S20 smartphones.

The system also has advanced MU-MIMO Smart Connect technology built in with Beamforming. This allows for more than 25 devices to use this network with a reliable performance and very little noticeable change in bandwidth. Even as more phones and computers connect, you'll be able to keep streaming your favorite shows or playing games or just generally surfing the internet.

Like other routers, there are Gigabit Ethernet ports available, too, so you can go hardwired if you want. That's often the more reliable option, but it's not as easy to do. You can also set up a guest Wi-Fi network so your friends and family can share the internet without getting your network password. And this is all protected by Netgear Armor that will prevent cybersecurity threats from getting on your devices, including viruses and malware.