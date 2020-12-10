The Honeywell Home T9 smart touchscreen thermostat with smart room sensor is on sale for $139.99 at Best Buy. This is part of Best Buy's deals of the day and won't last forever. We have seen it drop this low before, but that was also part of a one-day sale. Grab it now while you can because the Honeywell T9 goes for $200 when it's not on sale and is still that price at some retailers like Lowe's.

The T9 released around July last year, and it's meant to be a less expensive option in general for people trying to get into the smart thermostat game. It has plenty of easy-to-use features, too. It's versatile enough to work with most heating, cooling, and heat pump systems.

Download the free app on iOS or Android and use it to adjust the thermostat from your phone or other mobile device. You can even do that from miles away like if you head to work and forgot to adjust it before you left. Of course, you can solve that problem with scheduling. The T9 can handle seven-day scheduling that will adjust the thermostat automatically at different times of the day.

Geofencing technology syncs the thermostat with your smartphone. It can know when you're away from home and when you're coming back. The temperature will then adjust accordingly so you come home to a comfortable environment and it saves energy while you're away.

The smart room sensor helps you monitor a very specific room or section of your home. If you absolutely want your living room or nursery to be the perfect temperature and it's going to be different than the rest of the house, then use this sensor there. It can last for up to one year on its included battery and has a sensor range up to 200 feet.

Connect the system to your existing Wi-Fi network. It will work with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control.

This isn't the only smart thermostat on sale today! Best Buy also has the Ecobee Smart Thermostat on sale for $199.99. The Ecobee is a sharp improvement over the Honeywell, but it's also a lot more expensive.