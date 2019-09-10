What you need to know
- Control, the latest game from Remedy Entertainment, is a third-person shooter that mixes gunplay with strange powers.
- Remedy has identified several bugs and glitches in Control, as well as performance issues.
- In the Control September Update, these issues are being addressed. The patch is out now on PS4 and is coming to Xbox One and PC soon.
- Control is currently $51 on Amazon for PlayStation 4.
Control is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. While it has garnered a positive reception, there have been reports of issues such as massive frame-rate problems and glitches where the map refuses to function properly. Remedy is addressing these issues and a September update for Control is out now for PlayStation 4 users, with the update rolling out on PC and Xbox One soon. Here's the full list of what's being addressed in the Control September update:
General
- Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play
- Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes
Performance
- Improved title stability on all platforms
- Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content
UI
- Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)
- Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu
- Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)
- Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages
- Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse's head
- Fixed multiple UI related issues
Progression
- Fixed an issue when player could not acquire 'Pierce Charging Efficiency' and 'Spin Grouping Efficiency' upgrade
- Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)
- Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade
- Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the 'Transit Corridor South' Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy
- Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the "Old Friends" side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)
- Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission's Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene
Sound
- Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the 'Mute Copyrighted Tracks' option
- Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)
Misc
- Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments
- Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)
This is a long list of fixes and should increase the quality of the experience when playing across the board.
The Oldest House
Control
Take Control
Control tasks players with entering the Oldest House as Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, managers of the unnverving and weird artifacts of the world.
