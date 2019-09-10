Control is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. While it has garnered a positive reception, there have been reports of issues such as massive frame-rate problems and glitches where the map refuses to function properly. Remedy is addressing these issues and a September update for Control is out now for PlayStation 4 users, with the update rolling out on PC and Xbox One soon. Here's the full list of what's being addressed in the Control September update:

General

Bug and crash fixes to missions, combat and overall game play

Fixed multiple issues with the PC launcher related to DX11/DX12 crashes

Performance

Improved title stability on all platforms

Improved general frame-rate performance through optimisations made to multiple systems and content

UI

Improved map loading times (map will no longer tease information)

Motion Blur On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Film Grain On/Off toggle added to Options menu

Fixed incorrect UI behaviour on ultra-wide monitors (PC)

Fixed multiple issues when incorrect subtitles are shown for multiple languages

Fixed issue when the game centers the aim on Jesse's head

Fixed multiple UI related issues

Progression

Fixed an issue when player could not acquire 'Pierce Charging Efficiency' and 'Spin Grouping Efficiency' upgrade

Fixed issue when Crafting Charge and personal Mods would not give the Weapon/Mod but take the materials (Sorry. The Board was greedy)

Fixed issue that prevented players activating the Pierce weapon form upgrade

Fixed issue when Jesse is unable to cleanse the 'Transit Corridor South' Control point upon returning from Prime Candidate Program area in the mission The Face of the Enemy

Fixed an issue when Heptonstall would not spawn during certain story missions in the "Old Friends" side-mission (still looking for his buddy Remus)

Fixed issue when Hiss Barrier remains in the Directorial Override mission's Control Room if the player dies during the binding cut scene

Sound

Fixed issue when certain licensed music tracks play after enabling the 'Mute Copyrighted Tracks' option

Fixed and issue when audio is out of sync in the Dr Darling videos (PS4)

Misc

Fixed issue with the Charge weapon forms erroneous blast radius causing (way) too much visual damage to the environments

Fixed an issue where game would stall when completing a story mission and unlocking a trophy (PS4)

This is a long list of fixes and should increase the quality of the experience when playing across the board.