In order to get this great deal, you'll need to check the coupon box before adding to your cart, and then enter this coupon code J8FD24YZ to the Payment Method section of your checkout page. Once you do that, you should see the price of these earbuds go down by nearly $40!

Wireless earbuds have become table stakes for most tech companies, but that doesn't mean that they're all bad. Case in point, this awesome pair from Aukey that can be had on Cyber Monday for over $30 off their retail price!

The Aukey True Wireless Earbuds couldn't be more appropriately named. Not only do they fit in your ears without wires, but the case itself also charges wirelessly. Oh, and it uber portable and looks really cool too!

These are some of my favorite looking wireless earbuds because they have a small footprint (ear print?) and look subtle in-ear, but the charging case is pretty spectacular as well. It looks like someone took a bite out of a hockey puck, and left an indentation for you to put the earbuds into. Indeed, this is where the buds sit to charge, and if you were lucky enough to score a great deal on a wireless charging pad this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you can plop these on there to top them off.

The sound quality is really good too, and they have IPX5 water resistance so you can wear them out in the rain or on a run without worry. The buds have touch controls on the sides so that you can adjust the volume or track, and summon the Google Assistant or Siri if you prefer. These are no cookie-cutter earbuds, and if you grab a pair at this price you'll be the envy of the office for sure!