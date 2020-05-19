You can get the Eufy RoboVac 15C self-charging robot vacuum cleaner for just $149.99 with code UPGRADE through the Eufy website right now. This is the best price we've ever seen on a new version of the robot vacuum. The last deal we saw was a couple weeks ago when a refurbished RoboVac 15C dropped to around $116 at Newegg, so today you can get it brand new for just $24 more. That's good value. The 15C has been replaced by the 15C Max, but that vacuum's price starts at $260.

Get those crumbs Eufy RoboVac 15C robot vacuum cleaner Has advanced 1300Pa suction power with built-in Wi-Fi. BoostIQ knows when to increase suction power for tougher jobs. Battery lasts up to 100 minutes and its smart enough to recharge when low. Includes high-performance filter and dual-layer filter. $149.99 $250.00 $100 off See at Eufy With coupon: UPGRADE

The 15C is a Wi-Fi equipped robot vacuum. That means you can connect it to your smart home to gain voice control using Amazon Alexa or you can use the free app to control it from your smartphone. If your friendly little robot vac has wondered off somewhere and you haven't seen it in a while, use the app to find it. It might be stuck and need your help! You can also schedule the vacuum with the app and ask it to get to work by talking to it through Alexa.

This is a super slim robot vacuum at just 2.8 inches, but despite its diminutive size it can still reach suction levels up to 1300Pa. It has BoostIQ tech built into it that helps the device decide when it needs to temporarily boost suction power for extra strength and the best possible clean.

The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 100 minutes at a time, and the robot vacuum is smart enough to know when the battery is running low. It will return to its dock, recharge, and then finish whatever job it started. The 15C takes about five to six hours to recharge.

You get an anti-scratch tempered glass cover that will protect the 15C when going under furniture and things like that. The infrared sensors also help it avoid running into things or falling down stairs.