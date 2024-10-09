I review Chromebooks for a living — These are the 5 best last-minute Prime Day deals

For years, we had to deal with a bunch of Chromebooks with little ability to differentiate one from another. That all changed with Google's Chromebook Plus initiative, making it easy to decide. And thanks to Prime Day, the decision is now much easier, as there are a few fantastic Chromebook deals to be had.

It all starts with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, which has helped play a part in the Duet line being "the best selling Chromebook of all time." Just recently, Lenovo launched its successor, but that's fine by us, as the Duet 3 can be had for $150 off at Best Buy.

Part of what makes the Duet 3 so unique is that it's one of a handful of Chromebook tablets. It sports an 11-inch display with a gorgeous 2000 x 1200 (2K) resolution, while also including the Keyboard Case in the box. With this, you're able to get up and running in no time, without needing to worry about buying a case or keyboard separately. However, you will need to snag a USI 2.0 Pen if you want to use this to take notes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $229 at Best Buy Although there's a refreshed model now available, the Duet 3 is a steal at this price. You'll get decent performance while enjoying one of the few Chromebook tablets on the market.

If there's one device that I can't wait to review, it's the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. I was fortunate enough to spend a few hours with it and I came away quite impressed. Coming as little surprise, this is about as premium of a Chromebook as it gets, before you get into the $999+ range.

It offers a beautiful 15.6-inch AMOLED display, along with the latest Intel Raptor Lake chip for power. However, this is also the first Chromebook to debut with the new "Quick Insert Key." This aims to make you even more productive, giving you access to documents and tools that you rely on.

Although this isn't technically a deal specific to Prime Day, you'll get a $50 gift card for free when picking one up from Best Buy. Plus, Google includes 12 months of Gemini Advanced for free with every new Chromebook Plus device.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus: $699.99 w/ free $50 Gift Card and 12 months of Gemini Advanced Announced alongside the Chromebook Duet 11, Samsung is making a splash in its return to the Chromebook scene. This time, it comes courtesy of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus, a stunning and slim device that aims to compete with Acer at the top end of the market.

Speaking of high-end Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 remains a favorite of ours, even if it lacks the "Plus" moniker. You'll still enjoy all of the same great features as the updated Chromebook Plus Spin 714 but without the higher price tag. This is thanks to Best Buy slashing the price by almost $300, bringing it down to just $429 for a limited time.

With the Chromebook Spin 714, we have a convertible design, allowing you to use it as a traditional laptop, or flip it over to write on the screen. Under the hood, it's powered by Intel's Core i5-1335U, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Not only that, but it also features a variety of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699.99 $429.99 at Best Buy This too has been replaced by a newer model, but this is the one you should consider. The Spin 714 remains one of the best Chromebooks, and now you can save almost $300 on it.

Another fantastic deal to be had is for the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 over at Best Buy. Normally, this Chromebook retails for about $500 but is down to just $349 as part of Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale.

When looking at the CX3402 next to the Spin 714, there's really not much in the way of differences between the two. At least when it comes to what these two Chromebooks are capable of. However, something that helps justify the lower price of the CX3402 is the non-convertible design and the omission of a touchscreen display. That's probably more of a concern if you were paying full price, but thankfully, you don't have to worry about that.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: $499 $349 at Best Buy Performance-wise, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is identical to the Spin 714. But, as long as you're okay with not having a convertible design and a touchscreen display, this deal should be a no-brainer.

Rounding out the pack for some of the best last-minute Chromebook Prime Day deals is the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. This one has already been replaced by the Chromebook Plus 516 GE, but much like the Spin 714, that's not really a big deal. It also helps that with a newer version available, we're able to enjoy deals like saving $90 on the 516 GE at Amazon.

Most of the time, I'm a fan of high-end options like the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook or the Framework Chromebook Laptop. However, Acer managed to surprise me with the Chromebook 516 GE. The "claim to fame" of the 516 GE is that it's one of a few gaming-focused options in the space. These include things such as RGB keyboard backlighting, along with a 120Hz refresh rate packed into the 15.6-inch IPS display.