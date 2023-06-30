Hurry up! Best Buy Deal of the Day slashes $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

We don't usually write up Best Buy Deals of the Day — mostly because they disappear so fast — but a discounted Chromebook just landed on our desks that deserves your undivided attention. For the next 13 hours of so, Best Buy is slashing a jaw-dropping $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a sleek yet powerful laptop that usually retails for $999. To make the deal even sweeter, they'll also throw in three free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. The only catch is you need to make your purchase as soon as possible.

The price drop is available on both the Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red versions of the laptop. If you aren't familiar, the Galaxy Chromebook was Samsung's first foray into the world of Chrome OS, and it still holds up against many of the best Chromebooks on the market. The Chromebook boasts the power of the ultra-efficient 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus you get 8GB of RAM, up to eight hours of battery life, and a 360-degree flip and fold design that lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in seconds. It also weighs just slightly over two pounds and it's 0.39-inches thin, so you can take it with you anywhere.

Best Buy Deal of the Day: $500 off the Galaxy Chromebook