Hurry up! Best Buy Deal of the Day slashes $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
But you only have a few more hours!
We don't usually write up Best Buy Deals of the Day — mostly because they disappear so fast — but a discounted Chromebook just landed on our desks that deserves your undivided attention. For the next 13 hours of so, Best Buy is slashing a jaw-dropping $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a sleek yet powerful laptop that usually retails for $999. To make the deal even sweeter, they'll also throw in three free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. The only catch is you need to make your purchase as soon as possible.
The price drop is available on both the Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red versions of the laptop. If you aren't familiar, the Galaxy Chromebook was Samsung's first foray into the world of Chrome OS, and it still holds up against many of the best Chromebooks on the market. The Chromebook boasts the power of the ultra-efficient 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus you get 8GB of RAM, up to eight hours of battery life, and a 360-degree flip and fold design that lets you convert your laptop into a tablet in seconds. It also weighs just slightly over two pounds and it's 0.39-inches thin, so you can take it with you anywhere.
For one day only, you can head to Best Buy and save a whopping $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, a versatile laptop that packs excellent performance into an ultra-lightweight design, complete with features such as a 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 360-degree hinge, and a backlit keyboard. It even comes with a stylus!
This is the best Chromebook deal you're likely to see until Prime Day hits, but it's only around for a few more hours — so don't wait too long to make your move!
After years of working as a freelancer, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a deals and commerce writer before being brought into the fold as a staff writer in early 2023. When he's not sharing his thoughts on smartphones, wireless carriers, and streaming services, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.