HP's latest Chromebooks are 'purpose-built' to get beat up

HP has announced a trio of new Chromebooks that fall under the company's Fortis lineup.

Each of these Chromebooks are powered by Intel's N-Series chips, and can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM.

These Chromebooks are designed with durability in mind thanks to MIL-STD 810 rating and a spill-resistant keyboard.

It's never too early to start planning for the next school year, and HP is here with a trio of Chromebooks to help make that decision a bit easier. Unlike the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook from last year, these new Chromebooks are meant to withstand the rigors of traveling from classroom to classroom or to take with you on a business trip.

The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, and HP Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook are all powered by Intel's N-Series of processors, which offer solid performance. More excitingly, we won't have to worry about being stuck with just a single configuration. Instead, all three models can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS storage.

Image 1 of 3 HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook tent render (Image credit: HP) HP Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook front render (Image credit: HP) HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook front right render (Image credit: HP)

With just a few exceptions, such as the screen and battery size, the specs for all three Chromebooks are essentially the same. This includes the design, as HP is relying on a "semi-rugged chassis," along with an IP51 rating and MIL-STD 810 certification. This makes HP's latest Fortis Chromebooks great for students, or those who tend to frequently travel and need a more rugged laptop.

As the name indicates, both the HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook and G10 Chromebooks are equipped with an 11-inch HP display. However, the G5 Chromebook has the added benefit of sporting a convertible design, complete with a touchscreen, and is compatible with the best USI pens. With the G10, there are three different display options, with only one offering a touchscreen, but it's unlikely that you'll be able to use a stylus with it.

Pricing for these Chromebooks starts at $309 for the G10, $319 for the 14-inch G11, and $369 for the x360 G5. Unlike other Chromebook announcements, HP already has the landing pages for all three models listed on its website. However, it doesn't appear as though you can purchase one just yet, as all three models are listed as "coming soon."