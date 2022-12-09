Virtual desktops have been a thing in almost Linux distribution forever. Now that they have come to Chromebooks more people are able to use them and it can be a weird concept to wrap your head around.

I'll use the way I use them as an example. I have a space for all my random things: my messages app, a terminal app, the files app, etc. and I save it as a desktop so everything is there when I reopen it. I have another space with an all-purpose text editor where I can write down notes or ideas, or even write a quick script. It's saved as a desktop as well. I have another for games and another for everything work-related.

Since these are saved with the right apps open in the right place, getting back to something is simple — just pick the right desktop. I could just open and close programs and windows as needed on a single desktop, but for me, this is just easier.

The thing is that I had to save these desktops and be able to retrieve them later. Thankfully, that's easy, too.

How to reopen Virtual Desk on Chromebooks

On your keyboard, press the Show Windows button. It's on the top row and looks like this: []]].

(Image credit: Jerry Hildenbrand)

At the top right, pick the button that looks sort of like a jigsaw puzzle piece. All the virtual desks you have saved for later will appear and you can pick one or choose to delete it. To open it, just click or tap on it. To delete it, click or tap on the trash can icon you'll see when its preview is selected.

(Image credit: Jerry Hildenbrand)

It's worth remembering that once you reopen it you'll need to save it for later again. That's easy, too — you do it using the Show Windows button and just press the save for later button you see.

Using virtual desktops might make you more productive with your favorite Chromebook or you might hate it. But if you're going to try it, this is what you need to know.