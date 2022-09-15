Is Google working on a Pixelbook 2? Best answer: No, it appears that following rumors and some speculation that Google would release another Pixelbook, that won't be the case.

What happened to the Google Pixelbook 2?

(Image credit: Android Central)

The last laptop that Google released was the Pixelbook Go back in 2019. There have been rumors and speculation suggesting that Google would burst back onto the scene with an all-new Chromebook. The rumors intensified following the introduction of the Google Tensor chip, as the company could implement a modified version better designed for a laptop form factor.

While Google remained silent and did not provide any official confirmation, an interview with Google SVP of Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh, seemed to give a bit of hope to a Pixelbook 2. In the interview with The Verge, Osterloh stated Google had plans to "do Pixelbooks in the future." Naturally, this left many of us hoping to see a new Chromebook from Mountain View join the ranks of the best Chromebooks.

Unfortunately, The Verge recently reported a rumor that Google has altered its plans. But instead of just shelving the Pixelbook 2 project entirely, the company has instead been "cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures." This comes following a leaked memo sent by Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, stating that would mean “pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas.”

If the most recent report is to be believed, the team working on the development of the Pixelbook 2 has been reassigned to other projects. And unfortunately, Google's updated Chromebook has essentially been indefinitely put on the shelf.

Unless something changes in the future, which is entirely possible given Google's changed stance on Android tablets with the upcoming Pixel tablet, the Pixelbook Go could be the last Google Chromebook. From a performance standpoint, the device is quite outdated, especially compared to the likes of the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2022). While it doesn't seem as though we'll be getting a Pixelbook 2, there are quite a few incredible Chromebooks on the market, and the options simply continue to grow.